Benatar and Giraldo return to Wilkes-Barre for a concert at the Kirby with opening act, The Vindys.

WILKES-BARRE – Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. with special guest The Vindys. This show is presented as part of the PNC Celebrity Series.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. with the exclusive pre-sale for Kirby Members begins Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and slpconcerts.net. To purchase in person or by phone, visit the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office or call the box office at 570-826-1100.

Benatar’s staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter, forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created eternal rock hits including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hell Is For Children.”

Together, Benatar and Giraldo have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY® awards. They have also been feted with three American Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award, a 2008 induction into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, and most recently have become Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

The iconic duo, who have been married since 1982, is back in Wilkes-Barre after their last appearance in town at the Mohegan Pennsylvania in summer 2023. This time, they’ll be joined by opening act, The Vindys.

The Vindys have been captivating audiences for the past decade with their signature blend of rock, soul, and pop. Hailing from Youngstown, Ohio, the band has built a devoted following through electrifying live performances and heartfelt songwriting. Their anthemic track “Are You Ready” was featured in ESPN commercials, while their music video for “Bugs” earned an exclusive selection at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

