GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE will bring The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour 2025 to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Nov. 7.

WILKES-BARRE – GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE will bring The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour 2025 to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. There will be a Kirby Member presale starting Wednesday, May 14th at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during our regular business hours or by calling 570-826-1100. Ticket prices are $40, $50, $60, $70, $100, plus fees.

Despite a 20-year history that includes all the accolades of an iconic band, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE came into their latest studio album with a much different frame of mind. This is a band that leverages a unique fusion of modern rock, purpose-driven soul and irresistible pop appeal into a stat line which puts them in exceedingly rare company.

Formed in South Carolina in 2001, NEEDTOBREATHE has grown and evolved to occupy a unique position in the modern genre landscape. They’ve placed five Number One albums all across the Billboard chart spectrum, from Rock and Alternative. They’ve racked up three billion career streams and scored multi-platinum chart topping hits — deep-feeling anthems with a spiritual consciousness like “Brother” (feat. Gavin DeGraw), “Who Am I,” “Let’s Stay Home Tonight” and dozens more.

They’ve done it all while filling venues across the globe, either as headliners or with a diverse array of superstars like Taylor Swift, OneRepublic and Tim McGraw.

It’s been two decades of spirit-mining songs, master musicianship and elemental artistry, digging deep to create a series of sonic monuments to the human condition. Yet for all they’ve built, the five-piece group remains a veiled figure in the shadowed fringe of modern rock to some.