STROUDSBURG — The Sherman Theater announced that Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, one of today’s most celebrated stand-up comedians, will bring her “The Family Reunion Tour” to Stroudsburg on Saturday, April 26.

The doors for “The Family Reunion Tour” opens at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Audiences can expect a night filled with laughter and entertainment from this dynamic performer whose unique blend of humor has won the hearts of fans across the globe.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is one of the most successful stand-up comedians today with six comedy specials streaming on various platforms and selling out theaters across the world.

Her most recent special, “Say I Won’t,” debuted on YouTube with over 3.8M views. Anjelah also published her first memoir titled, Who Do I Think I Am?: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams, in March 2022.

Born and raised in San Jose, California, and of Mexican and Native American descent, Anjelah has guest starred on shows such as “Life & Beth,” “Superstore,” “The Shield,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” She is the host of the Tubi original series, “My Crazy Quince.”

Her film roles include “Enough Said,” “Our Family Wedding,” and “Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.”Most recently, Anjelah joined Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in the Amazon Prime feature, “Candy Cane Lane.”

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes’ performance at the Sherman Theater promises to be a highlight of the spring entertainment season in Stroudsburg. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Box Office.