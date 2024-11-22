WILKES-BARRE —Brantley Gilbert is bringing The Tattoos Tour 2025 to the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday, April 26. Special guests include Travis Denning and Payton Smith.

Tickets start at $25.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the public on Friday, November 29, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster or in-person at the Mohegan Arena’s NBT Bank Box Office.

Wrapping up a standout year of headlining shows, multi-Platinum country-rock trailblazer Brantley Gilbert just announced his Tattoos Tour 2025, taking his seventh studio album from coast-to-coast.

“My hope is that, with tickets starting at $25, people can step away from everyday stresses and enjoy themselves—whether it’s making it a fun evening with the family or giving mom and dad the chance to hire a babysitter and have a night out just for them,” said Gilbert. “Music has always been about bringing people together and offering a break from the grind, even if it’s just for a few hours.”

Mohegan Arena has long been a destination for unforgettable concerts, hosting artists across all genres. Brantley Gilbert’s upcoming show continues the venue’s legacy of high-energy performances, promising a night fans won’t soon forget.

Gilbert will be the first country artist to headline the Mohegan Arena since Tim McGraw’s sold-out performance on May 11.

As one of the godfathers of country’s modern rock-and-rap edge, Brantley Gilbert knows life has a way of leaving a mark. With his seventh studio album, “Tattoos,” available now, the Georgia native chooses to embrace it – inspired by the idea that his tattoos tell a story, just like his songs. And just like his songs, he’ll never hide the truth they reveal.

Gilbert’s been mining the timeless values of hard-working dedication, high-octane thrills and humble faith since his 2009 debut, “A Modern Day Prodigal Son,” creating a chart-topping grit-and-grace fusion which helped set the stage for today’s genre-blending format.

With his dedicated BG Nation behind him, the fiery performer-songwriter has racked up more than 8.3 BILLION career streams, boasting back-to-back Platinum albums and seven No. 1 hits including the RIAA 7x Platinum “Bottoms Up;” 2x Platinum “Country Must Be Country Wide;” 2x Platinum “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do;” 2x Platinum “One Hell of An Amen;” and the Platinum-certified “What Happens In A Small Town” with Lindsay Ell. His world-class pen helped create a watershed hit with Jason Aldean’s 4x Platinum country-rap game changer, “Dirt Road Anthem.”

Gilbert will embark on his headlining Tattoos Tour 2025 in February, with stops across North America through the spring and additional festival dates this summer.

One of the opening acts for the concert, Georgia, singer/songwriter and Mercury Nashville recording artist Travis Denning first made waves with the release of his Top 40 debut single “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs,” which has also been certified Gold by the RIAA. Denning celebrated his first No.1 and Platinum certified single with “After A Few,” from his debut EP “Beer’s Better Cold,” which debuted in the Top 20 of Billboard’s Country Albums chart. L

At just 24 years old, Louisiana native singer-songwriter and self-taught guitarist Payton Smith has a lot to celebrate. Smith began releasing music in 2019; quickly amassing over 50 million streams on his debut single, “Like I Knew You Would”. Known for not only high-energy guitar slinging and smooth vocals, the CMT 2021 Listen Up artist also composed and played every string instrument on each track of his debut project. See him also opening at this night of country music at Mohegan Arena.

For more information about the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza and all the venue’s upcoming shows, visit www.MoheganArenaPA.com.