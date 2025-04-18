MOOSIC – Jaleel White, famously known for his iconic role as Steve Urkel on the hit 90’s sitcom “Family Matters,” is set to headline the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 90s Night on Saturday, August 2, at PNC Field.

The RailRiders host the Nashville Sounds at 6:05 p.m. and White will be on hand for a guest appearance at the game.

The acclaimed actor, writer, producer, author, comedian, and father, will have a VIP Meet & Greet prior to first pitch before availability to the fans in attendance.

Growing up on the screen, White starred as Steve Urkel for nine seasons on the ABC Friday night sitcom. He is currently the host of CBS’s hit game show, “The Flip Side,” which was just renewed for a second season.

White is coming off of an impressive 2024 with the success of his new show, the release of his best-selling book “Growing Up Urkel” and a leading role in the new Star Wars series “Skeleton Crew” on Disney+!

White recently starred in “The Big Show” and “HUSTLE,” both on Netflix. He also famously voiced Sonic the Hedgehog, starred in “Big Fat Liar,” just to name a few! He has guest-hosted “The View,” “What the Truff” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with Arsenio Hall. White is frequently seen on “25 Words or Less” and “Pictionary.”

Upgrade your throwback with the Ultimate 90s Night Experience, including the VIP Meet & Greet, a Geisinger Champions Club seat for the game and an autographed copy of White’s best-seller “Growing Up Urkel” for only $75 per person. More information on the VIP experience and tickets here.

Immediately following the RailRiders game against the Sounds on August 2, DJ Hersh will fire up the way back machine to rock the Geisinger Plaza with all the best hits from the 1990s in a post-game dance party!

Story republished from MiLB.com