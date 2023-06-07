”662” is the latest album from Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and the record is highly decorated. This ground-breaking release won the Grammy award for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2022.

SCRANTON — Grammy-winning guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Christone “Kingfish” Ingram scheduled to perform live at The Peach Music Festival on Montage Mountain Sunday, July 2.

662, his latest Alligator Records release, won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album, the Blues Music Award for Best Blues Album, and topped both the DownBeat Critics’ Poll and the Living Blues Critics’ Poll. Since his groundbreaking 2019 debut, Kingfish Ingram has been nominated for a total of ten Blues Music Awards and has won them all! He’s also won nine Living Blues Awards and two Blues Blast Music Awards.

And the momentum has continued to build. In July 2022, The Washington Post Magazine ran a 5000-word story on the young bluesman as Kingfish simultaneously appeared on the cover of Guitar World magazine, who declared, “Kingfish is one of the hottest guitar players in the world…he’s a seasoned road warrior on a mission to spread the beauty and majesty of the blues. Ingram is the real deal, and he’s here to stay.”

Kingfish’s latest single is the groundbreaking song, Another Life Goes By (Mississippi Mix), the newly remixed track featuring indie rapper Big K.R.I.T. The song blends the urgency of hip hop with the timelessness of the blues.

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the 23-year-old has already headlined three national tours, performed two years in a row at Australia’s largest music festival, barnstormed across Europe and the UK multiple times, and was chosen to open for The Rolling Stones in London.

Kingfish has performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell and Buddy Guy, with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits. NPR’s Morning Edition featured Kingfish in a seven-minute story broadcast to its 14 million listeners on 662’s release date. And in April 2022, Kingfish made his national television debut on CBS Saturday Morning , performing three songs as well as being featured in an in-depth interview segment. Parts of the interview were recorded at New York’s legendary Apollo Theater, where Kingfish was headlining.

According to Ingram, “662 is an ode to my roots, a nod to the area where I was born and raised. The title track, 662, encompasses how a small corner of the earth influenced my view of life and music. It also points to the growth I have had since my debut album. As much as I have been fortunate to get ‘Outside Of This Town’ (the title of his breakout single from his 2019 Grammy-nominated debut album, Kingfish), I do want people to know that the ‘662’ will always be a major part of who I am.”

On 662, Ingram creates contemporary blues that speaks to his generation and beyond, delivering the full healing power of the music.