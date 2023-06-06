Weekender Entertainment Writer, Gabby Lang and her brother, Russell Lang, did a duet on “Reinventing Your Exit” by Underoath at Finnegan’s IRC.

SCRANTON — Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club hosted Emo Night Karaoke on Saturday, June 3. The evening featured a live band playing for karaoke participants as they gave their all on emo/screamo hits from 2000s and early 2010s.

Emo Night Karaoke arrived in Scranton for the first time ever. Brave novice performers took over the stage to perform iconic emo era songs from Paramore, My Chemical Romance, A Day to Remember, The Used, Jimmy Eat World, Yellowcard, and many more.

Among those brave performers, my brother Russell Lang and I got up there to perform “Reinventing Your Exit” by Underoath. And, complete with Russell’s killer hardcore screams, I don’t think were half bad!

Across The White Water Tower first set the mood opening for the live karaoke band who would support participants throughout the night. Across The White Water Tower is set to open for Alesana’s nationwide “The Trilogy Tour: PART II” starting in Nashville on June 15. The band’s frontman, Matt Sosa, later took the stage for emo karaoke himself, wowing the crowd with his rendition of Bring Me the Horizon’s “Sleepwalking.” See the video below and on Facebook!

This karaoke night was full of nostalgic jams, black eyeliner, sing alongs, and an energetic crowd. It was wonderful seeing everybody supporting each other and reliving their emo glory days.

And the scene SHOWED UP! Attendees, who had no idea what to expect, were not only willing — but excited to get in front of the mic to sing their favorite songs with a real band.

Emo Night Karaoke’s live performing band features members of Just Surrender, Young English, Southcott, and Thieves & Villains accompanying each person’s karaoke pick. The band played with participants for about four hours straight and there were still undoubtedly tens of sign-ups that they just weren’t able to get to.

There’s something about emo karaoke that hit a little different than “Don’t Stop Believin’” for the fifth time in a row. Maybe it’s the limitless energy of the live band or the fact that everyone in the room was singing along or the heartfelt cheers following each performer…but Finnegan’s had nothing but good energy on Saturday night.

As a local attendee and a performer, I look forward to more creative events popping up like this that challenge people to try something new! Even though the show took place at a bar, it’s clear the environment wasn’t simply about the booze — it was about reuniting music-lovers in a different way.

Everyone was welcome. One woman admitted she didn’t even realize it was emo karaoke night, but she got on stage anyway, and absolutely brought down the house with her performance of “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World. Each person brought their own personality and flavor to the stage. It felt like an talent show where everyone was welcome to put on a show.

I’ve never had so much fun at karaoke and lost my voice from just singing along. I look forward to this national-touring event making it’s way back to Scranton in the future. In the mean time, who’s got the next cool, weird event in NEPA?