Racers aren’t afraid of getting a little dirty at the annual MUDGIRL run at Pocono Raceway, as they help each other climb over slick mountains.

LONG POND — Pocono Raceway was overrun this past weekend by a sea of mud and pink. The MUDGIRL run returned June 3 and June 4 to challenge female competitors from all over come to run, jog, or walk three miles through muddy obstacles for a good cause.

2023 is my third year in a row participating in the MUDGIRL run on the team for NEPA independent real estate company, Classic Properties. Our “Fight Squad” this mud season consisted of Lee Ferreira, Jennifer Mazzell, Mary Hillegas, Christine Pelesko, Denise Gardner, Gwendolyn Philmeck, Zophiel Philmeck, Eileen Healey, and myself. The team was proudly sponsored by Classic Properties, MyCity Mortgage, and Red Maple Abstract.

The MUDGIRL race consists of over 17 obstacles and inflatables, often deep in mud and water, spread out across three miles. Participants army crawl through trenches, slide down massive inflatables, carry weighted themed items, and scale up mud mountains. Though some obstacles can be hilariously challenging (please refer to the footage), MUDGIRL always touts that the course is achievable for women of all ages and fitness levels.

And it’s true! It was heartwarming to peek around as I made my way under and over cargo nets and see the smiling, supportive faces of women from all walks of life. Everybody cheers each other on and there’s no MUDGIRL left behind on those the mud mountains!

As wonderful as the MUDGIRL atmosphere is, the annual event also makes a positive impact. Proceeds from the event are donated to breast cancer charities. And all that pink everywhere, definitely helps keep in mind what all the madness is really about.

Runners enjoyed a weekend of mild, sunny weather for playing in the mud both Saturday and Sunday. After members of Classic Properties’ “Fight Squad” team battled 40-degree weather in the event’s Pocono debut in 2021, this year’s mid-70 days were more than welcomed. Now on their third year of getting out there to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer, this team of local go-getters were prepared to conquer anything.

People always ask me — do you really get that muddy? And the answer is a resounding OH YES. Prepare to be drenched from head to toe. Those sneakers will be going in the garbage. You’ll be finding mud for days.

That said, this is now an absolute annual spring tradition in NEPA for the Fight Squad and myself. We get soaked through to the bone, we fall down a few times, we get mud in our ears, but boy — is it worth it! MUDGIRL is a bonding experience like no other. You look around to see all women coming together, all the men like paparazzi on the sidelines, and everybody is cheering everybody on. This, plus all pink everything, makes for such a silly, uplifting environment.

It’s always a fun day full of laughter, strength, community, and…did I mention laughter? Keep an eye out on MUDGIRL at Long Pond’s Pocono Raceway for next summer and start building your 2024 team now!