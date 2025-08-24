Four days after the Confederate army bombed Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor, S.C., that launched the American Civil War on April 12, 1861, 18-year-old Sylvester Dana Rhodes of Plains Township enlisted in the U.S. Union Army in Wilkes-Barre.

Rhodes initially enlisted for 90 days assigned as a private with Company F, 8th PA Volunteers, known as the Wyoming Artillerists. When his enlistment expired at the end of three months as projections for a quick Civil War did not transpire, Rhodes re-enlisted on Sept. 2, 1861, with Company L of the 23rd PA Volunteers and continued to serve throughout the four-year war, being involved in more than 30 engagements against the Confederate army, including the Battle of Gettysburg.

“He served with great distinction until the close of the war, being promoted step by step until on April 27, 1865, he received his commission as captain of Company D, 61st PA Volunteers,” reported the Wilkes-Barre Record on Aug. 30, 1904.

Rhodes died at his home in Plains Township on Aug. 29, 1904. The cause of death was found to be progressive muscular atrophy resulting from a wound in the spine he received at the battle of Yellow Tavern in Henrico County, Virginia, on May 11, 1864.

Nearly 36 years after Rhodes mustered out of the U.S. Union Army in Danville, Virginia, on June 28, 1865, he was awarded the Medal of Honor on Feb. 16, 1897, for bravery during the battle of Fisher’s Hill, Virginia, in September 1864.

“The government has awarded a medal of honor to Capt. Sylvester D. Rhodes, of Parsons, who fought in Co. D, 61st PA Volunteers in the late war. The medal is awarded for gallantry at Fisher’s Hill, Va., Sept. 22, 1864. In making the award, the Assistant Secretary of War says, ‘This officer was one of the skirmish line which drove the enemy from the first entrenchment, and was the first man to enter the breastworks, capturing one of the guns and turning it on the enemy,” reported the Wilkes-Barre Times newspaper on Feb. 20, 1897.

No ceremony was held as the Medal of Honor medallion was sent to Rhodes by registered mail, reported the Sunday Leader on Feb. 27, 1897.

Rhodes’ obituary published in the Wilkes-Barre Record Aug. 30, 1904, reads, “He participated in the following engagements: Falling Waters, Keys Ford, siege of Yorktown, Bottom Bridge, Chickahominy, Fair Oaks, Seven Days’ fight, Seven Pines….Rappahannock Station, Gettysburg, the Wilderness, and Yellow Tavern on June 22, 1864, when he was out of service until Sept. 15, 1864, when he rejoined his company.”

In all, Rhodes was involved in 33 battles during the Civil War.

After being mustered out of the U.S. Army, Rhodes returned to civil life working as a stationary engineer and then a line inspector for the Wilkes-Barre Water Works until his retirement in 1903.

Rhodes married Susan A. Huffman, of Plains Township, on May 12, 1865, and had a son, Allan O. Rhodes, and a daughter, Daisy R. Rhodes (Shiffer).”

Rhodes was buried in Hollenback Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.