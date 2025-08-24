The best time of the year is fast approaching.

While football season is on the way, there’s another annual tradition to get excited about.

Little Eric’s Big Game Night: Play for a Cure is set for Saturday, Sept. 20, at the Holiday Inn Wilkes-Barre – East Mountain in Plains Township.

This annual event lets guests try their hand at blackjack, poker, roulette, horse racing and more, while enjoying food stations, hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

It’s all to benefit pediatric cancer research through Little Eric’s Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit named after young Eric Speicher Jr., of West Pittston, who died of brain cancer in 2013.

Since then, his family and friends have been on a mission to support research and have raised thousands of dollars for local families navigating their own cancer diagnosis and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center’s Neuro-Oncology Fund for Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium.

The Big Game Night is the hallmark event, and one where everyone is a winner (in my humble opinion).

Join us 5:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 20 by visiting littleericsfoundation.org and purchasing a ticket for the 10th year.

Since September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, it’s fitting the fundraiser takes place then.

Hopefully we’ll see lots of gold ribbons around town, since they are the international symbol of childhood cancer. People wear them to show solidarity, support and to memorialize children who have battled the disease.

Another way to support is to purchase raffle tickets for a Penn State football game taking place October 11 (see, I knew football season would find a way into today’s column).

The game is against Northwestern and is the homecoming stripe-out game.

Tickets are $10 each, and funds raised will also support childhood cancer research. They are available at littleericsfoundation.org (the drawing is on Sept. 27).

I can’t think of better ways to spend the fall than supporting such a cause and possibly attending a Penn State homecoming game.

I’ve long admired the work Little Eric’s Foundation does.

Year after year, the group is committed to its mission and remembering young Eric.

I’m personally looking forward to the Big Game Night, and hope that many friends and community members will come out to support.

For novice game players like me, it’s a laid-back setting benefiting a good cause.

Consider attending Saturday, Sept. 20; I hope to see you at the Holiday Inn for the big game night.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.