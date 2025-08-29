“Honey, Don’t!”

Starring: Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans, Charlie Day

“Burn After Reading,” “A Serious Man,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Raising Arizona,” and of course “Fargo,” were all directed by the Oscar winning Coen Brothers. Now one half of that duo, Ethan Cohen, is back in the writing and director’s chair bringing us his latest dark comedy, crime caper “Honey, Don’t!”

It stars Margaret Qualley as Honey O’Donahue, a slick, attractive small town private investigator who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a questionable, mysterious church. Oh yes, and she just happens to be an open lesbian, with a trail of men hot on her tail.

The church in question is run by Reverend Drew Devlin, played by Chris Evans (“Materialists”), who tries to keep it clean but has some naughty little secrets of his own hidden under his collar. The likeable Charlie Day (TV’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) provides the comic relief as Marty, a desperate and lame detective who doesn’t seem to have a clue, at least when it comes to women and their preferences. Speaking of not having any clue, you should have seen me in my high school biology class!

“Honey, Don’t!” has exactly the anticipated atmosphere and authenticity that one has come to expect from a Coen Brothers project. Not only in style, humor, but still tightly scripted, brother Ethan at the helm proves to his viewers that he has not lost his artistic edge.

It’s over the top of course, but if it wasn’t, I believe the director’s fans would be leaving halfhearted. I love how his projects, now highly funded, remain to always keep that desired indie feel to them, which is primarily what made him such a trademark to begin with. In the end, “Honey, Don’t!” will not lead the pack of his catalogue, but fall somewhere in the middle unfortunately. Or fortunately? Time and legacy will be the ultimate decider.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7” paws out of 10.

