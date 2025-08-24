Whenever a new sports season rolls around — specifically baseball, basketball or football — I start thinking about the movies that surround that sport. In the case of the current baseball season, for example, I wrote a story about “The Sandlot” through the eyes of its director David Mickey Evans, who also happens to be a Wilkes-Barre native.

Now, with professional football season just around the bend of the calendar, I’m very much in the mood to think about the quintessential football movies. Personally, I’ve always gravitated more toward the real world “NFL Films” and documentary-style football pictures, but the fictional or semi-fictional stories have a place at the table as well. Some of my favorites, mostly for nostalgia purposes, are “Gridiron Gang,” “Invincible,” and the remake of “The Longest Yard.”

Though they are among my favorites, I don’t know if any of those aforementioned films would be ones I’d recommend to people trying to understand the intensity and passion that goes into the football experience. There’s a certain heaviness to football that I think comes across in just a few films, five of which I’d like to discuss.

One thing I like about this list is that it touches on three levels of the game: high school, college and professional. I think each of those three levels represent something unique. I associate high school football with community, college with something more rowdy and spirited and the NFL with an odd balance of professionalism and bodily sacrifice. Films that strike those chords are, to me, quintessentially football.

“Brian’s Song” (1971)

We’re beginning on a down note, as “Brian’s Song,” for all of its merits, is a difficult watch on the heartstrings. Starring Billy Dee Williams and James Caan as Gale Sayers and Brian Piccolo, respectively, the movie follows the Bears teammates as they work their way from training camp to NFL stardom. Sayers is a legend of the game, of course, but Piccolo’s name and story have long been remembered through this film.

“Rudy” (1993)

I’m no fan of Notre Dame football, but I can get behind “Rudy.” This is one of those ultimate underdog stories that’s very well-made and, for different reasons than “Brian’s Song,” pulls on the emotions. The passion a school and a community can have for a football team is captured perfectly, especially in the final scene. And finally, “Rudy” will always get love in this area, regardless of team allegiance, for featuring Scranton legend Jason Miller as Coach Ara Parseghian.

“Jerry Maguire” (1996)

The sole best picture nominee on our list, the core of “Jerry Maguire” is that professional undertone that exists within the world of sports. Jerry Maguire the titular sports agent, portrayed by Tom Cruise, grows to become something more meaningful than a suit to his clients. Within the football world is a deeply human tale, which is all brought together with the iconic “You complete me”/”You had me at ‘hello’” exchange. In that, “Jerry Maguire” does sports and romance well, and treats both sides of the narrative coin with respect.

“Remember the Titans” (2000)

A favorite for people in my generation, “Remember the Titans” is formulaic in its approach to football and racial politics, but it does a fine portrayal of balancing the two to form something charming. The early morning run in Gettysburg is obviously the highlight, and it does speak to the larger cultural impact sports can have. The titular team is representative of both the sacrifices made in the past, and the hope that a better future can be achieved. It’s nothing if not earnest.

“Friday Night Lights” (2004)

Before diving into the television show “Friday Night Lights,” which premiered in 2006, give some attention to this film of the same name and source material. The high school football experience was never explored so vividly until 2004. It’s a vibe that many shows and movies — sports-centric or not — have attempted and failed to emulate. Fun fact: According to executive producer Jim Whitaker in a conversation at Wilkes University, the rapper Eminem was originally eyed for a role in the “Friday Night Lights” film, as they had previously worked with each other on “8 Mile.” Let’s leave it there.

