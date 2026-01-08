King’s College will host a free public program on “The Organ and Catholic Liturgy” at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9, at the George & Giovita Maffei Family Commons, 29 West North Street, Wilkes-Barre.

The program is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Northeast Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. It will feature a lecture by the Rev. Michael B. Wurtz, Assistant Professor of Theology at King’s College and Secretary of the Society for Catholic Liturgy. A light reception will follow.

Father Wurtz began teaching at King’s College in the fall of 2019. After receiving his B.A. and M.Div. from the University of Notre Dame, he professed Final Vows in the Congregation of Holy Cross and was ordained a priest in 2004. He earned an M.A. in Liturgical Studies from St. John’s University, Collegeville, Minn.

After briefly assisting in the Notre Dame Center for Liturgy and teaching in Notre Dame’s Theology Department, he began doctoral studies in Liturgical Studies at the Pontifical Anthenaeum of Sant’Anselmo, Rome. Father Wurtz regularly assists with sacraments at St. Thomas More Parish of the Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter.

For more information, please contact John Vaida, Dean, at 570-650-6459 or email Raphael Micca, Secretary, at rdmicca@agopane.org.