The days are getting longer and there’s even more entertainment happening each weekend in our area! We’ve got major names in town such as Sevendust and MercyMe, awesome benefit concerts like Women Rock Together and Kitchen Jam, not to mention St. Patrick’s Day Weekend celebrations all over town. Make your plans around the live music listed below!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: This both the official and the last St. Patrick’s Day Weekend of March, so get into the Irish spirit around NEPA with Luzerne County’s own, Ceol Mor Pipe and Drum Band. Find this traditional Irish music band crawling through pubs across the region, including Senuna’s, River Grille, III Guys Edwardsville, Breaker Brewing, and many more locations listed on their Facebook here.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

BREAKER BREWING COMPANY

Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band

FRI, MARCH 14, 5:30 P.M.

–

The Pickups Irish Trio

SAT, MARCH 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Ceol Mor Pipe and Drum Band

SUN, MARCH 16, 4:00 P.M.

SENUNA’S

Ceol Mor Pipe and Drum Band

SUN, MARCH 16, 6:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Sevendust w/ Horizon Therory, Another Day Dawns, and Black Dawn @ Sherman Theater

SUN, MARCH 16, 6:00 P.M.

UNION VAPORS 570

Condition Oakland/Tedd Hazard/Will Collide

FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Chad Garrett

FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ceol Mor Pipe & Drum Band

SAT, MARCH 15, 7:30 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS

Mike Elward

FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Frank W

SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Ceol Mor Pipe & Drum Band

SAT, MARCH 15, 5:00 P.M.

–

Alibi

SAT, MARCH 15, 5:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Five70hh

THURS, MARCH 13, 8:00 P.M.

–

Women Rock Together

FRI, MARCH 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo

SAT, MARCH 15, 9:30 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

The JOB @ Breakers

FRI, MARCH 14, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers

SAT, MARCH 15, 8:30 P.M.

–

Gracie Jane Sinclair & The Band @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MARCH 15, 9:30 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

Wreckless Marci @ St. Patrick’s Day Party

SAT, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

The Boastfuls DUo

THURS, MARCH 13, 6:00 P.M.

–

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.

–

Alan Cooper

SUN, MARCH 16, 2:00 P.M.

RIVER GRILLE

Jimmy Stranger

FRI, MARCH 14, 9:30 P.M.

–

Proud Monkey Duo

SAT, MARCH 15, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ceol Mor Pipe and Drum Band

SUN, MARCH 16, 12:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Tom Graham

THURS, MARCH 13, 6:00 P.M.

–

Crystal Skies

FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Shane Fabiani

SAT, MARCH 15, 3:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Kitchen Jam

THURS, MARCH 13, 6:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Chest Fever – the Official Revival of the Band

FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tartan Terrors

SAT, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ St. Patrick’s Celebration – College Mixer

THURS, MARCH 13, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Venom X @ Ultimate St. Patrick’s Weekend Bash

SAT, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.

MURPHY’S PUB

Bagpipers

FRI, MARCH 14, 9:30 P.M.

–

Ceol Mor Pipe and Drum Band

SAT, MARCH 15, 8:45 P.M.

–

Bagpipers

SUN, MARCH 16, 7:30 P.M.

HARRY’S

Pammie & The Groove Factory

FRI, MARCH 14, 9:00 P.M.

–

Daddy-O And The Sax Machine

SAT, MARCH 15, 6:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

The Untouchables

FRI, MARCH 14, 6:30 P.M.

–

Mr. Jones & Me

SAT, MARCH 15, 6:30 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, MARCH 13, 8:00 P.M.

–

Special Characters

FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Ted Young & The Aces

SAT, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Donnybrook

SUN, MARCH 16, 4:00 P.M

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

Shake, Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos

FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

No Surrender

SAT, MARCH 15, 7:30 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Lipstick & Rye

FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Li’nard’s Many Moods

SAT, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M

POOR RICHARDS PUB

Jug O’ Jack

FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

SAT, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Honey & Nutz

THURS, MARCH 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke

FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Josh Martonyak & Friends

SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jon Dressler

SUN, MARCH 16, 3:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Burl Millings

FRI, MARCH 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Luke Tinklepaugh

SUN, MARCH 15, 2:00 P.M.

SLINGSHOTS BAR

Joey Ragz

SAT, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, MARCH 14, 8:30 P.M.

–

Lightweight

SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

The 335 @ St. Patrick’s Day Party

SUN, MARCH 16, 3:00 P.M.

SUSQUEHANNA BREWING CO.

Donnybrook

SAT, MARCH 15, 5:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

South Side Five

FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio

SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL

Robie Walsh & Jack Foley

SUN, MARCH 16, 4:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Sugar Mountain – Celebrating the Genius of Neil Young

FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Kartune

FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Swank

SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

DJ Chris James

FRI, MARCH 14, 9:00 P.M.

–

The335

SAT, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Leslie Toth

FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dem Guyz

SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

THEATER AT NORTH

“One Night Only” – The Ultimate Tribute to The Bee Gees presented by Moxie Events

FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

“Simply the Best” – A Tribute to Tina Turner presented by Booking House

SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN ARENA AT CASEY PLAZA

MercyMe

FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

QBall

FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Smoke & Mirrors

SAT, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, MARCH 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Autumn Falls

FRI, MARCH 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jeanne & Gary

SAT, MARCH 15, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Tori V

FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.

CAMELBACK RESORT

Roy Ramos @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse

THURS, MARCH 13, 6:00 P.M.

–

DJ Highland @ Thirsty Camel’s Winter DJ Series

SAT, MARCH 15, 1:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.