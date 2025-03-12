The days are getting longer and there’s even more entertainment happening each weekend in our area! We’ve got major names in town such as Sevendust and MercyMe, awesome benefit concerts like Women Rock Together and Kitchen Jam, not to mention St. Patrick’s Day Weekend celebrations all over town. Make your plans around the live music listed below!
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: This both the official and the last St. Patrick’s Day Weekend of March, so get into the Irish spirit around NEPA with Luzerne County’s own, Ceol Mor Pipe and Drum Band. Find this traditional Irish music band crawling through pubs across the region, including Senuna’s, River Grille, III Guys Edwardsville, Breaker Brewing, and many more locations listed on their Facebook here.
By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com
BREAKER BREWING COMPANY
Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band
FRI, MARCH 14, 5:30 P.M.
–
The Pickups Irish Trio
SAT, MARCH 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
Ceol Mor Pipe and Drum Band
SUN, MARCH 16, 4:00 P.M.
SENUNA’S
Ceol Mor Pipe and Drum Band
SUN, MARCH 16, 6:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Sevendust w/ Horizon Therory, Another Day Dawns, and Black Dawn @ Sherman Theater
SUN, MARCH 16, 6:00 P.M.
UNION VAPORS 570
Condition Oakland/Tedd Hazard/Will Collide
FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Chad Garrett
FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ceol Mor Pipe & Drum Band
SAT, MARCH 15, 7:30 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS
Mike Elward
FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Frank W
SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
Ceol Mor Pipe & Drum Band
SAT, MARCH 15, 5:00 P.M.
–
Alibi
SAT, MARCH 15, 5:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Five70hh
THURS, MARCH 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Women Rock Together
FRI, MARCH 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Black Tie Stereo
SAT, MARCH 15, 9:30 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
The JOB @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 14, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 15, 8:30 P.M.
–
Gracie Jane Sinclair & The Band @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MARCH 15, 9:30 P.M.
FRANK’S PUB
Wreckless Marci @ St. Patrick’s Day Party
SAT, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
The Boastfuls DUo
THURS, MARCH 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
SAT, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.
–
Alan Cooper
SUN, MARCH 16, 2:00 P.M.
RIVER GRILLE
Jimmy Stranger
FRI, MARCH 14, 9:30 P.M.
–
Proud Monkey Duo
SAT, MARCH 15, 8:30 P.M.
–
Ceol Mor Pipe and Drum Band
SUN, MARCH 16, 12:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Tom Graham
THURS, MARCH 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
Crystal Skies
FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Shane Fabiani
SAT, MARCH 15, 3:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Kitchen Jam
THURS, MARCH 13, 6:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Chest Fever – the Official Revival of the Band
FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Tartan Terrors
SAT, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X @ St. Patrick’s Celebration – College Mixer
THURS, MARCH 13, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Venom X @ Ultimate St. Patrick’s Weekend Bash
SAT, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.
MURPHY’S PUB
Bagpipers
FRI, MARCH 14, 9:30 P.M.
–
Ceol Mor Pipe and Drum Band
SAT, MARCH 15, 8:45 P.M.
–
Bagpipers
SUN, MARCH 16, 7:30 P.M.
HARRY’S
Pammie & The Groove Factory
FRI, MARCH 14, 9:00 P.M.
–
Daddy-O And The Sax Machine
SAT, MARCH 15, 6:00 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
The Untouchables
FRI, MARCH 14, 6:30 P.M.
–
Mr. Jones & Me
SAT, MARCH 15, 6:30 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, MARCH 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Special Characters
FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Ted Young & The Aces
SAT, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Donnybrook
SUN, MARCH 16, 4:00 P.M
PISANO’S FAMILY WINES
Shake, Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
No Surrender
SAT, MARCH 15, 7:30 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Lipstick & Rye
FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Li’nard’s Many Moods
SAT, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M
POOR RICHARDS PUB
Jug O’ Jack
FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
SAT, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Honey & Nutz
THURS, MARCH 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brad & Luke
FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Josh Martonyak & Friends
SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jon Dressler
SUN, MARCH 16, 3:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Burl Millings
FRI, MARCH 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Luke Tinklepaugh
SUN, MARCH 15, 2:00 P.M.
SLINGSHOTS BAR
Joey Ragz
SAT, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
DJ
FRI, MARCH 14, 8:30 P.M.
–
Lightweight
SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
The 335 @ St. Patrick’s Day Party
SUN, MARCH 16, 3:00 P.M.
SUSQUEHANNA BREWING CO.
Donnybrook
SAT, MARCH 15, 5:00 P.M.
RIKASAONMAIN
South Side Five
FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio
SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL
Robie Walsh & Jack Foley
SUN, MARCH 16, 4:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Sugar Mountain – Celebrating the Genius of Neil Young
FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Kartune
FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Swank
SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
DJ Chris James
FRI, MARCH 14, 9:00 P.M.
–
The335
SAT, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.
PALERMO’S PIZZA
Leslie Toth
FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dem Guyz
SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
THEATER AT NORTH
“One Night Only” – The Ultimate Tribute to The Bee Gees presented by Moxie Events
FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
“Simply the Best” – A Tribute to Tina Turner presented by Booking House
SAT, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN ARENA AT CASEY PLAZA
FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
HONKYTONK
QBall
FRI, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Smoke & Mirrors
SAT, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, MARCH 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Autumn Falls
FRI, MARCH 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jeanne & Gary
SAT, MARCH 15, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Tori V
FRI, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.
CAMELBACK RESORT
Roy Ramos @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse
THURS, MARCH 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
DJ Highland @ Thirsty Camel’s Winter DJ Series
SAT, MARCH 15, 1:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.