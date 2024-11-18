Mohegan Arena show will also feature Zach Williams and Sam Wesley

Tickets go on sale for the Christian music concert on Friday, November 22.

WILKES-BARRE – GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum Christian music group MercyMe has announced their spring 2025 MercyMe live tour will include a stop at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, March 14.

Touring with Zach Williams and special guest Sam Wesley, the Christian music group has announced a 32-city tour this morning, including a stop in NEPA. With timeless, award-winning hits like “I Can Only Imagine” and “Even If”, MercyMe has touched the hearts of millions, blending powerful lyrics with incredible melodies.

To note, their No. 1 track “Say I Won’t” was recently certified Gold by the RIAA, bringing the band’s certification tally to total 16 gold, platinum and multi-platinum singles and albums. MercyMe is currently in the studio working on a new album that is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Hitting 32 cities March through May, tickets go on sale Friday, November 22, via mercyme.org, through Ticketmaster, and in-person at the NBT Bank Box office at the Mohegan Arena.

It continues to be a landmark time for the multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award winners MercyMe. They were named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, and in 2020 received their eighth American Music Award nomination.

A major motion picture based on the life of frontman Bart Millard, who wrote the mega-hit song “I Can Only Imagine” after the loss of his father, opened at a remarkable No. 3 at the box office.

In 2018 MercyMe was named Top Christian Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, was the top winner at the fan-fueled K-LOVE Fan Awards including a win for Artist of the Year, and was the GMA Dove Award Winner for Artist Of The Year.

Since their debut in 2001, the band has sold more than 9 million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnered more than 49 No. 1 multi-format radio singles, and had four consecutive mainstream radio hits. MercyMe made history in 2014 as “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double-platinum in the digital domain. The song has now gone 5x platinum.

Their eleventh album, “Always Only Jesus”, is available now