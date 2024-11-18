WILKES-BARRE – Legendary performers KC and the Sunshine Band will bring their Doin’ It! World Tour 2025 to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The show is presented as part of the PNC Celebrity Series. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 22, at 10:00 a.m. and the Kirby Member presale begins Wednesday, November 20 at 10:00 a.m..

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office.

This year, KC will celebrate 50 years of entertaining us, writing songs, and performing around the world and has no intention of stopping.

KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 50 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey—KC for short—developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.”

With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music. Today, KC and the Sunshine Band play over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia and South America.

In the last decade KC has continued to influence the dance and disco scene by releasing new music, most recently his single, “Unconditional Love featuring Bimbo Jones.”In March of 2015 KC and the Sunshine Band released, “Feeling You! The 60s.” The album was a tribute to the era that shaped KC into the revolutionary artist he became in the 70s. Covers on the album include songs by sixties legends Bob Dylan, Ben E. King, The Kinks, The Righteous Brothers, Jackie DeShannon, Aaron Neville and many more.

Just like the rest of America during that time he was inspired by the music, innocence, sex, social and political movements and counterculture of the era, which led to him founding the Dance Revolution and teaching the world how to boogie. “The widespread social and political issues of the 1960s was, in part, the inspiration to do something that would make people forget about their problems and be happy,” said Casey. “People were looking for something that would divert their attention from the negative aspects of everyday life surrounding them.”

KC started working in the music business at age 17, performing menial tasks around the T.K. Records/Studio complex in his hometown of Miami. The Sunshine Band originated in 1973. Their first record, “Blow Your Whistle”, made the top 15 on the R&B chart. Their second album, KC and the Sunshine Band, was released in 1975, went triple platinum and contained the #1 hits “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Boogie Shoes” and “Rock Your Baby.” KC and the Sunshine Band became the first act to score four #1 pop singles in one 12-month period since the Beatles in 1964. Three of those singles also crossed over to become #1 R&B tracks.

You can count on hearing his music on the radio, at a nightclub, at the movies, in a sports arena or at one of the 100-plus concerts KC and the Sunshine Band plays every year. Don’t miss your chance this winter in Wilkes-Barre.