Kalahari Resort and Conventions in the Pocono Mountains hosts their inaugural “Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival” from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

POCONO MANOR — Sunday, May 19, Kalahari Resort and Conventions in the Pocono Mountains features over 70 local and national food and beverage vendors.

Come to the inaugural resort-wide “Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival” from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to experience curated food, drinks, and fun. Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is sponsoring the event.

The retro-inspired festival will be themed “Peace and Love,” featuring food and drink samples, chef demonstrations, and live entertainment.

At the festival, guests can taste over 30 culinary creations while sampling signature handcrafted cocktails from Kalahari’s on-site restaurants. Additionally, over 50 local and national wine, beer, and spirit brands will be sampling their products.

Guests will also enjoy chef demonstrations and unforgettable entertainment, including a live performance from TikTok sensation, NGBX Piano.

“The Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival is a celebration of Kalahari’s commitment to culinary excellence,” Kalahari Executive Chef Stacy Calles said. “The concept for this festival started at our Round Rock, Texas, resort — and due to its success hosting thousands of guests, we knew we had to expand to our Poconos resort. This event is not to be missed.”

Kalahari Resorts offers over a dozen on-site dining options, from grab-and-go options to signature restaurants, including Sortino’s Italian Kitchen, B-Lux Grill & Bar, Double Cut Steak House, and Cinco Niños. All will be showcasing a variety of favorites, including appetizers, entrees, desserts, and drinks for the festival.

In addition, Kalahari’s world-class chefs will be hosting demonstrations from how to make sushi to mixology.

General Admission festival tickets are available for $125 per person.

VIP Access tickets include complimentary valet, a meet & greet brunch with Kalahari chefs, priority seating for cooking demonstrations, and behind-the-scenes kitchen tours, and are available for $175 per person.

Save $20 on up to four tickets using the code WINEANDDINE at checkout. Visit Kalahari’s website to book your tickets for this extraordinary culinary experience.