Brian DiMattia is joined in the Loop Internet studio by Tom McGuire, co-owner of Good Tree MMA. This episode is the intersection of food, martial arts, and the relentless pursuit of personal growth.

From shedding pounds and learning self-defense, to coaching techniques and managing stress, Brian and Tom discuss how mixed martial arts has the ability to reshape every aspect of your life. They also get into the tactical and psychological aspects of martial arts, from overcoming competition anxiety to strategizing weight cuts.

Tom, a Masters World Champion, shares his wisdom on managing overtraining and balancing the rigors of training with recovery and diet. They even lighten the mood with top meal picks, proving there’s more to life than the grind of training!

