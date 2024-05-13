Fine Arts Fiesta returns to Public Square Thursday through Sunday with the 2024 theme, “Peace of Art!”

WILKES-BARRE — With plenty to see and do, The Fine Arts Fiesta takes place in Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square from Thursday, May 16, through Sunday, May 19, with the theme, “Peace of Art!”

“Art, music, theatrical performances, poetry, all of those things bring a sense of peace and belonging —- and they’re universal,” said President of the Board of the Fine Arts Fiesta Ann Saxson of this year’s theme.

The Fine Arts Fiesta is the oldest arts festival in Pennsylvania. For the past 67 years, this family-friend events happens the third week of May with excellent art, food, and fun for everyone.

Admission is free and the events go on with the help of volunteers. All entertainment, children’s activities, artist’s market, and exhibitions are free of charge to explore.

This annual celebration of the arts highlights professional artists, musicians, dancers, crafters, dancers, poets, and other creatives.

The showcase includes two juried visual art exhibitions, regional adult and student, including all artistic mediums from photography to canvas. The works of art are now in the process of being judged and on Wednesday, May 15, an army of volunteers will help hang all the winning pieces just in time to be admired throughout the festival.

For this year’s main events in live music, Elephants Dancing plays Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and then on Saturday night, Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root Uprooted Trio.

Children are also entertained for free during the Fine Arts Fiesta with puppet shows, face painting, a strolling mime, live performers, a clown as well as other children’s workshops with many make-and-take opportunities.

Many local multi-discipline performing arts organizations and groups are also given the opportunity to share their talents and expertise with the community on the main stage throughout the four days.

The Board of Directors works throughout the year to organize this major event for Wilkes-Barre which is a 501C3 Not For Profit. Ann Saxton says they start working from September right on through the celebration.

The Fine Arts Fiesta is always a great weekend to be downtown with tents all over highlighting diverse creations including jewelry, woodworking, photography, and everything you can imagine — and more.

The food vendor court also snakes around the square with plenty of grub and goodies. The Fine Arts Fiesta makes for an excellent weekend time to see what our creatives have to offer and to hit up all the great restaurants right there in the square.

This year’s poster was designed by Hailey Ondish, a 12th grade student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School’s Creative and Performing Arts Academy who was awarded top honors in the 2024 Fine Arts Fiesta Poster Contest. There will also be T-shirts available for purchase with her design during the event.