WILKES-BARRE – The Fine Arts Fiesta, a nonprofit organization, announces Michael Glabicki and the Rusted Root Uprooted Trio as the 2024 Saturday night headliner.

The Fine Arts Fiesta is scheduled for Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19.

Michael Glabicki and the Rusted Root Uprooted Trio will be live on stage on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance is free and open to the public.

The multi-platinum band out of Pittsburgh evolved around front-man Michael Glabicki’s distinct sound and grew into a musical entity that has thrived in a non-genre specific category all its own. Rusted Root built their career around dramatic performances; theirpolyrhythmic, multicultural rock-and-soul picked up fans like a junkyard magnet as they swept across the nation on tour.

In many ways Glabicki is starting this process all over again. Michael takes all the new songs and old favorites Rusted Root has been performing, and performs re-envisioned versions of them in a more intimate setting with Rusted Root’s long time guitar player and background vocalist, Dirk Miller. The Trio dates also include an additional percussionist or bass player to really fill in the sound.