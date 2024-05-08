The menu for “The Tortured Brunch” is full of delicious, Taylor Swift-themed foods and drinks.

The menu for “The Tortured Brunch” is full of delicious, Taylor Swift-themed foods and drinks.

SCRANTON & HARRISBURG – Calling all Swifties! Get ready for a Taylor-made morning of delicious food, epic dance parties, and pure fangirling with the introduction of “The Tortured Brunch,” a brand new immersive brunch experience coming to Scranton and Harrisburg this July.

Presented by Sad Boy Club and Phat Beatz, The Tortured Brunch will take place at The Ritz Theater in Scranton on Sunday, July 14 and the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center the following week on Sunday, July 21.

Fuel your inner poet with themed dishes inspired by Taylor Swift’s iconic music, sip on “Blank Space” mimosas, and relive all your T-Swift feels accompanied by a complete play-through of “The Tortured Poet Department.”

Strut your stuff on the red carpet for a professional photo op, and then dance the brunch away to ALL eras of Taylor’s music – from “Love Story” to “ME!” This is the ultimate celebration for any Swiftie fan!

The party starts at 10 a.m. and Phat Beatz (the East Coast’s BEST party DJs group) will be on stage bring guests a Taylor-ific dance party all day. There are two seatings at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

THE TORTURED BRUNCH ITINERARY:

Act 1: Red Carpet Entrance & Professional Photos

Act 2: Brunch & Drinks

Act 3: Taylor Era's Hits Dance Party

Act 4: The Tortured Poet Department album in full

Act 5: Best Dressed (3) wins prize

Act 6: Taylor Trivia with prizes

***NOTE: Ticket price covers the price of admission. All food and beverage are purchased separately. No purchase of food and drink is necessary to attended the event…but why miss out on the delicious cuisine? (See menu above)****

Tickets are very limited. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this magical experience!

Grab your tickets now for “The Tortured Brunch” at Linktr.ee/ScreamingEmo along with other unique experiences hosted by this team who knows how to party.