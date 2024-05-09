HARFORD — On Saturday, May 11 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, the Harford Historical Society will hold its first used book sale at the Soldiers’ Orphan School at 2238 Orphan School Road in Kingsley.

The sale is held inside the original Franklin Academy building (1836-1865) which became part of a school for children orphaned during the Civil War. Historical exhibits will be on display in the museum, courtesy of the Historical Society, and a Civil War enactor (Brian Schwartz) will be available to give more information on the war.

All books are donated to the historical society and include current novels, children’s books, how to books, and coffee table travel books. Prices range from $1 to .25 cents.

Book sales are held the second Saturday of each month, May through October and this year additional events are planned.

On June 8, the Historical Society will be having an ice cream social in the Pavilion; on July 13, there will be an original Civil War Cannon demonstration put on by the McClung’s Battery 1st Tennessee Light Artillery Reenactment Group; and on September 14, there will be a Local Authors Book Signing.

Mark your calendars for these interesting events that focus on literature and history.