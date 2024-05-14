WILKES-BARRE — A great excuse for the adults in town to come together, the first Sunsets on South Main of summer 2024 takes place Thursday, May 16, with Triple Fret set to perform.

This summertime pop-up happy hour series will be held the third Thursday of each month at Midtown Village from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (a half-hour later this year to accommodate the out-from-work crowd) in Wilkes-Barre through September. Come out to enjoy a classy get-together as the sun sets over the city.

The free outdoor celebration features live bands, outdoor seating, cornhole games, and adult beverages from participating local businesses Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s.

Diamond City Partnership even teamed up with Boozy B’s to introduce a couple of SOMA-themed cocktails, including the bright and sunny “Strawberry Sorbet Mimosa.”

Sunsets on SOMA kicks off the summer in conjunction with the start of the Fine Arts Fiesta.

This special happy-hour event has been taking place in the Midtown Arts Village for a few years in a row now and it’s a popular reason to start the weekend early. The social happy-hour was brought to life by Diamond City Partnerships with Geisinger as their presenting partner.

“From my standpoint, working at Diamond City Partnerships, it’s important to constantly make sure that downtown is vibrant and active and that there are plenty of things for the community to take part in,” said Event & Marketing Coordinator Shelby Monk.

The concerts and fun are for free and the drinks are for purchase. Afterward, take your squad downtown for dinner, drinks, and entertainment into the heart of the Arts, Culture, Dining and Entertainment District.

“We welcome the entire community to come down to support the economic growth and all the awesome things happening downtown right now. We’re finally seeing a breakthrough now after the last three years.” said Shelby Monk. “Experience downtown in a new light.”

2024 SUNSETS ON SOUTH MAIN DATES: