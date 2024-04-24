WILKES-BARRE — This year marks the 15th anniversary of the iconic outdoor concert series, Party on the Patio and, to mark the occasion, Mohegan Pennsylvania and Runaway Train Brewery have collaborated on the special Party On The Patio Lager with Lime craft beer.

The ultra refreshing, super drinkable malt beverage was brewed by Northeast Pennsylvania’s very own, Runaway Train Brewery, based in Honesdale.

“This craft beer was the result of hours of collaboration, planning and taste testing” said Vince Benedetto, a Managing Partner of Runaway Train. “Our Brew Master, Charles Mills, took great care to create a delicious beverage that would pair perfectly with the Party On The Patio experience. Everything, from the locally sourced premium ingredients to the can artwork, are designed to capture the incredible vibe and energy of the Mohegan Pennsylvania outdoor concert environment.”

Mohegan Pennsylvania and Runaway Train Brewery will unveil the Party On The Patio Lager with Lime at a special launch party on Saturday, April 27, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Embers Terrace. The event is for ages 21+ and is open to the public.

Thereafter, the Party On The Patio Lager with Lime beer will be available in cans and on draft at all Party On The Patio events this spring and summer, and on tap throughout Mohegan Pennsylvania.

The Party On The Patio Lager with Lime is an American lager style at 4.8% ABV with a hint of lime. The beer is brewed with a base malt only purchased from Pennsylvania farmers. Small portions of specialty malts are added to lighten the body and create a wonderfully smooth drinking experience. After fermentation, a touch of lime is added while in the conditioning tanks to make a delightfully refreshing and satisfying brew.

The 15th year of Party On The Patio will be the biggest year to date. The legendary outdoor concert series kicks off Thursday evening, May 2, and continues over twenty-two weeks with twenty-three bands performing.

Featured acts for this year’s lineup include: Stayin’ Alive, A Tribute to The Bee Gees, on May 2; KISS Army on May 9; Best of the Eagles on May 23; Nightrain – A Tribute to Guns N’ Roses on May 30 and plenty more! View the full schedule here in our recent article all about the summer shows.