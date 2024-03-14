This summer features 22 weeks of live concerts from May 2 to September 26.

WILKES-BARRE — Fifteen years and still rockin’! Mohegan Pennsylvania is excited to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their iconic outdoor concert series, Party on the Patio.

This year’s series is like no other, with 23 bands taking the stage over the course of 22 weeks.

The first week kicks off on Thursday, May 2, with Stayin’ Alive bringing the best of the BeeGees. Philadelphia Freedom (a tribute to Elton John) also takes the stage during week one for a special Derby Day edition of Party on the Patio on Saturday, May 4.

Local fan favorites Bon Poison (a tribute to Bon Jovi and Poison) and Idol Kings (a tribute to Reo Speedwagon and Journey) return to the lineup while new acts like KISS Army (a tribute to KISS), Nightrain (a tribute to Guns N’ Roses), The Faithfull (a tribute to Pearl Jam) and more make their Party on the Patio debut.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the bands start rockin’ at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover to attend Party on the Patio, but guests must be 21 or older.

Featured bands* for Party on the Patio are as follows:

5/2/24: Stayin’ Alive, a tribute to the Bee Gees

5/4/24: Philadelphia Freedom, a tribute to Elton John

5/9/24: KISS Army, a tribute to KISS

5/16/24: Red Neck Castaway Band, a tribute to Kenny Chesney

5/23/24: Best of the Eagles, a tribute to the Eagles

5/30/24: Nightrain, a tribute to Guns N’ Roses

6/6/24: The Amish Outlaws, Pennsylvania’s Hottest Cover Band

6/13/24: Bon Poison, a tribute to Bon Jovi and Poison

6/20/24: Lovesong, a tribute to The Cure

6/27/24: Completely Unchained, a tribute to Van Halen

7/4/24: Dave Bray, celebrating Patriotic Rock

7/11/24: Classic Skynyrd Live by Southern Steel, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd

7/18/24: Idol Kings, a tribute to REO Speedwagon and Journey

7/25/24: The Faithfull, a tribute to Pearl Jam

8/1/24: Pop ROCKS, the Ultimate Party Band

8/8/24: The Stranger, a tribute to Billy Joel

8/15/24: Parrot Beach, a tribute to Jimmy Buffett

8/22/24: Fresh Horses, a tribute to Garth Brooks

8/29/24: TUSK, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac

9/5/24: Hardwired, a tribute to Metallica

9/12/24: Back in Black, a tribute to AC/DC

9/19/24: Full Moon Fever, a tribute to Tom Petty

9/26/24: Black Dog, a tribute to Led Zeppelin

*Lineup subject to change

ID is required. Wristbands issued for Party on the Patio are not valid for the gaming floor. All persons, bags and personal items are subject to inspection. No portable chairs are permitted.

For more information about Party on the Patio, visit moheganpa.com/potp.