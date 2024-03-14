BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest announces the SLASH — S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph and a fourth performer (to be announced), as the next Musikfest headliner to play the Wind Creek Steel Stage.

SLASH and friends will play 2024 Musikfest on Monday, August 5. Gates open at 5:15 p.m. and the show begins at 6:15 p.m. This Musikfest headliner is presented with media partner 99.9 The Hawk.

Ticket access for the general public begins Friday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. for the general public at Musikfest.org. Ticket prices range from $30 to $100.

Slash is bringing his brand-new SLASH – S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival to cities across the U.S. throughout 2024. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance. The festival is a celebration of the blues, featuring an all-star line-up that will vary from show to show.

Slash, the GRAMMY-winning, world-renowned rock guitarist who has played in Guns N’Roses and Velvet Revolver, as well as his own groups Slash’s Snakepit and Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, has released five solo albums overall, and now six with Orgy of the Damned.

After landing on the top of the charts with his first solo album Slash (2010), which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Cornell, Fergie, Myles Kennedy, Iggy Pop, Beth Hart and more on vocals, he formed the solo band Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators who have been touring worldwide and making music together non-stop for over a decade.

Over the years, Slash has amassed album sales of over 100 million copies, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Guns N’ Roses in 2012 and was named #2 on TIME’s “The 10 Greatest Electric Guitar players” after Jimi Hendrix. He rejoined Guns N’ Roses in 2016 for a historic and ongoing world tour and is in the midst of a global tour with his group Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.

The SLASH S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival tour will donate a portion of the proceeds of each ticket sold to The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greening Institute and War Child Charities.