Principal Hawkins, played by Camron Altenhain, may be one of the few adults who want to help Emma and Alyssa get to the prom. Will he succeed? Prom: School Edition runs from March 15 through 17 at Act Out Theatre Group in Taylor.

Emma, played by Avery Derrick, is a small-town teen from Indiana who just wants to go to prom with the person she loves. But, her PTA says no. Will she and her girlfriend be able to dance the night away?

When four Broadway performers, played by Lorcan Baden, Allison Cardonick, Chase Richmond and Lily Keefe find out that their reputations – and careers – aren’t want they used to be, they look for the cause to help boost their social status. The four decide to help bring inclusivity to an Indiana community, but will the succeed?

TAYLOR — Act Out Theatre Group LLC will present the heartwarming musical, Prom: School Edition, from March 15 through March 17. The musical, directed by the theatre’s owner, Dan Pittman, has moments of laughter, tears, and introspection.

The production features Emma, an Indiana teen who just wants to go to her prom with the person she loves. Her high school PTA and some students want to stop that from happening, however.

Emma, played by Avery Derrick, is a lesbian, and in her small town, inclusivity is not accepted by everyone. Emma’s situation is complicated by the fact that her girlfriend Alyssa, played by Liza Koch, is the daughter of the PTA president.

Did we mention that Alyssa’s mother doesn’t know that her daughter is gay? Or that a group of Broadway performers decides to help Emma have the prom of her dreams?

“We polled some of our senior workshop participants to see what musical they might be interested in performing this spring,” said Pittman, of Plymouth. “Of the choices presented, this one came out on top.

“Sure, there is definitely a strong message of inclusivity and support for the LGBT+ community that’s told through the musical, but the production is also about love and equality in a much broader sense.”

Tickets for Prom: School Edition are available at www.actouttheatre.com. Tickets are $15; students and seniors pay $10.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on March 15 and 16, and 2:00 p.m. on March 17.

Act Out Theatre Group LLC is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located at 802 S. Main St. (Suite 804D), in Taylor. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes as part of its arts and education center.