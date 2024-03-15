I would like to start this week’s review asking: how many of you still talk to a certain childhood friend, or even friends who you graduated high school with? Having old friends, particularly friends you went to school with, always seemed like an endearing quality to me. I don’t have any myself, but heck it’s pleasant in theory!

According to a study published in The Journal of Adolescent Health, only roughly 30% of people remained friends with childhood school mates they graduated with. If it wasn’t for the current social media platforms, I wouldn’t have any flippin’ idea what my classmates were up to these days, dead or alive…

In the brand-new streaming comedy available on Prime, Ricky Stanicky, starring Zac Efron as “Dean,” and his boyhood posse now in their prime adulthood years conjure up a story about a make-believe friend by the name of Ricky Stanicky, played humorously by John Cena to save them from their immature behaviors.

This movie raised a really interesting question to me personally: as consenting adults now, why must we ever have to be put in a situation where we have to fib to our spouses just for the sole reason that we want to hang out with our friends over them once in a great while? Like, is that a crime? In my opinion, everything is all about a balance and one should never have to feel guilty for feeling otherwise.

Coming in hot off of last week’s Oscar telecast, John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga) who basically stole the show last Sunday sauntering out nearly nude presenting on stage, now is playing “Rock Hard Rod” a.k.a. Ricky Stanicky in quite honestly one of his most enjoyable performances to date. His role as the larger-than-life goof goes down easy, no pun intended. This film had similar attributes to the more popular “Hangover” trilogy and is in essence a man’s movie per say.

Not to generalize. I’ve come to wish the world was filled with more carefree guys like Ricky Stanicky’s, instead of being stuck with so many blah sour pusses that seem to plague our free land if you mind me saying. With that being said, this chuckle-fest may not be on the short list to win any Oscar’s next year, but it may just win over a small piece of your heart instead.

“Ricky Stanicky” starring: Zac Efron, John Cena

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6” paws out of 10.