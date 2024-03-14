It feels like there’s a holiday every weekend this March. Here’s all the live entertainment you can enjoy throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania from Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend 2024.
All events listed in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: It’s tradition for Donnybrook to grace NEPA with their Irish band presence throughout the month of March. For St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, they’ll be at Susquehanna Brewing Co. in Pittston on Saturday and at The Stonehouse in Carbondale on Sunday.
by: Gabrielle Lang
F.M. Kirby Center
Dark Star Orchestra
FRI & SAT, MARCH 15 & 16, 8:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Co
Donnybrook
SAT, MARCH 16, 5:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
The Grunge @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 15, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Lehighann & Company @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 16, 8:30 P.M.
–
Ken Norton @ Molly O’Sheas
SAT, MARCH 16, 8:30 P.M.
–
Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MARCH 16, 9:30 P.M.
Scranton Covenant Presbyterian Church
NEPA Bach Festival
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:30 P.M.
The Mines Underground
DJ Venom X @ Get Lucky at The Mines
THURS, MARCH 14, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Venom X @ St. Patrick’s Day Eve Ultimate Bash
SAT, MARCH 16, 9:00 P.M.
The Bar & Company
Noskaratu, MARIS, One Revived, Meanderthal, Old Daggers @ Punks & Pints
SAT, MARCH 16, 6:00 P.M.
The VSpot Bar
Rachel Bradshaw
THURS, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Brotality
FRI, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Holtzmann Effect
SAT, MARCH 16, 9:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
90s vs 2000s Party
FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty – After Party for Dark Star Orchestra
SAT, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.
Litzy’s Lounge
Snowblind
SAT, MARCH 16, 9:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Gracie Jane Sinclair
FRI, MARCH 15, 6:30 P.M.
–
Teddy Young Duo
SAT, MARCH 16, 6:30 P.M.
Summit Cigar NEPA
Eric Rudy
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Kartune
FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Magic Stew
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum
FRI, MARCH 15, 5:30 P.M.
–
Deja Vu
FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ceol Mor Pipe & Drum
SAT, MARCH 16, 5:15 P.M.
–
Butter-n-Onions
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Ceol Mor Pipe & Drum
FRI, MARCH 15, 5:45 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Mystery City – Classic Rock Hits
FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Tartan Terrors
SAT, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
John Andreoli
SAT, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, MARCH 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Stingray & Whiskey Hill
FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
20lb Head
FRI, MARCH 15, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Dave & Chae Duo
FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Davy Knowles @ Sherman Showcase
THURS, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
#ITSTHEMOVEMENT Show featuring Michael Jay @ The Renegade Winery
FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brandy Clark & Hayes Carll @ Sherman Theater
FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Chiddy Bang @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Maybabies @ Sherman Theater
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Doc Pappa @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
The Werhun Duo
FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mel Rivers
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ Streamside
FRI, MARCH 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
The EZ Boys @ Streamside
FRI, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Night @ Club Evolution
SAT, MARCH 16, 9:00 P.M
Broadway Grille
Dina Hall
THURS, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Maury & Tim
FRI, MARCH 15, 3:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sienna McGeehan
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Just & Matt & Friends
SUN, MARCH 17, 3:00 P.M.
The Office – Mountaintop Pub
The LP’s
SUN, MARCH 17, 2:00 P.M.
Jam Room Brewing Company
Carmine Gontz
THURS, MARCH 14, 5:00 P.M.
–
Dan Engvaldsen
FRI, MARCH 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
Luke Tinklepaugh @ St. Patrick’s Day
SUN, MARCH 17, 2:00 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
Dashboard Mary
FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Wanabees
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar @thejoint53
FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio @thejoint53
SAT, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Sosa
FRI, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ WOLFY
SAT, MARCH 16, 8:30 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Odyssey Lab
THURS, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
The Machine Performs Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here, Animals, and Dark Side of the Moon
SAT, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Anthony Jace
THURS, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
The MDG Crew
FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Down By 5
SAT, MARCH 16, 4:00 P.M.
North Slope Pub and Eatery
Phunk Musket
FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Chris Shrive
SUN, MARCH 17, 4:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Ian Kirk
FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Bill Rooth
SAT, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Paul Martin
SAT, MARCH 16, 6:00 P.M.
Hog’s Hollow Saloon
Last Call Beautiful
SUN, MARCH 17, 2:00 P.M.
Beer Boys
Peach Polaroid
THURS, MARCH 14, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ NIVED
FRI, MARCH 15, 10:00 P.M.
–
DJ BEATZ
SAT, MARCH 16, 10:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Jay Luke
SUN, MARCH 17, 4:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
The Wanabees
FRI, MARCH 15, 7:30 P.M.
–
The335
SAT, MARCH 16, 9:00 P.M.
–
WAND’RING ALOUD
SUN, MARCH 17, 2:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Robbie Waslh and Jack Foley
FRI, MARCH 15, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jim Carro
SAT, MARCH 16, 6:30 P.M.
–
Ed and Bird Dog
SUN, MARCH 17, 3:00 P.M.
Plains Pub
Better Than Bad Duo
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:30 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Sick Whiskey @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Grant Wagner @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MARCH 16, 2:00 P.M.
–
Sixteen Candles Duo @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Blue Shirt Band @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, MARCH 17, 2:00 P.M.
–
Jesse Bardwell & The Noble Brothers
SUN, MARCH 17, 7:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.