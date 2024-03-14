It feels like there’s a holiday every weekend this March. Here’s all the live entertainment you can enjoy throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania from Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend 2024.

All events listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: It’s tradition for Donnybrook to grace NEPA with their Irish band presence throughout the month of March. For St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, they’ll be at Susquehanna Brewing Co. in Pittston on Saturday and at The Stonehouse in Carbondale on Sunday.

by: Gabrielle Lang

F.M. Kirby Center

Dark Star Orchestra

FRI & SAT, MARCH 15 & 16, 8:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Co

Donnybrook

SAT, MARCH 16, 5:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

The Grunge @ Breakers

FRI, MARCH 15, 8:30 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.

Lehighann & Company @ Breakers

SAT, MARCH 16, 8:30 P.M.

Ken Norton @ Molly O’Sheas

SAT, MARCH 16, 8:30 P.M.

Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MARCH 16, 9:30 P.M.

Scranton Covenant Presbyterian Church

NEPA Bach Festival

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:30 P.M.

The Mines Underground

DJ Venom X @ Get Lucky at The Mines

THURS, MARCH 14, 9:00 P.M.

DJ Venom X @ St. Patrick’s Day Eve Ultimate Bash

SAT, MARCH 16, 9:00 P.M.

The Bar & Company

Noskaratu, MARIS, One Revived, Meanderthal, Old Daggers @ Punks & Pints

SAT, MARCH 16, 6:00 P.M.

The VSpot Bar

Rachel Bradshaw

THURS, MARCH 14, 8:00 P.M.

Brotality

FRI, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.

The Holtzmann Effect

SAT, MARCH 16, 9:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

90s vs 2000s Party

FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty – After Party for Dark Star Orchestra

SAT, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.

Litzy’s Lounge

Snowblind

SAT, MARCH 16, 9:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Gracie Jane Sinclair

FRI, MARCH 15, 6:30 P.M.

Teddy Young Duo

SAT, MARCH 16, 6:30 P.M.

Summit Cigar NEPA

Eric Rudy

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Kartune

FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

Magic Stew

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum

FRI, MARCH 15, 5:30 P.M.

Deja Vu

FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

Ceol Mor Pipe & Drum

SAT, MARCH 16, 5:15 P.M.

Butter-n-Onions

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Ceol Mor Pipe & Drum

FRI, MARCH 15, 5:45 P.M.

Lance Thomas Band

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Mystery City – Classic Rock Hits

FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

The Tartan Terrors

SAT, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

John Andreoli

SAT, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, MARCH 14, 6:00 P.M.

Stingray & Whiskey Hill

FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

20lb Head

FRI, MARCH 15, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Dave & Chae Duo

FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Davy Knowles @ Sherman Showcase

THURS, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

#ITSTHEMOVEMENT Show featuring Michael Jay @ The Renegade Winery

FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

Brandy Clark & Hayes Carll @ Sherman Theater

FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

Chiddy Bang @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

The Maybabies @ Sherman Theater

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.

Doc Pappa @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

The Werhun Duo

FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

Mel Rivers

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Streamside

FRI, MARCH 15, 6:00 P.M.

The EZ Boys @ Streamside

FRI, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.

DJ Night @ Club Evolution

SAT, MARCH 16, 9:00 P.M

Broadway Grille

Dina Hall

THURS, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

Maury & Tim

FRI, MARCH 15, 3:00 P.M.

Justin Skyler

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.

Sienna McGeehan

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.

Just & Matt & Friends

SUN, MARCH 17, 3:00 P.M.

The Office – Mountaintop Pub

The LP’s

SUN, MARCH 17, 2:00 P.M.

Jam Room Brewing Company

Carmine Gontz

THURS, MARCH 14, 5:00 P.M.

Dan Engvaldsen

FRI, MARCH 15, 6:00 P.M.

Luke Tinklepaugh @ St. Patrick’s Day

SUN, MARCH 17, 2:00 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

Dashboard Mary

FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

The Wanabees

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar @thejoint53

FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio @thejoint53

SAT, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Sosa

FRI, MARCH 15, 9:00 P.M.

DJ WOLFY

SAT, MARCH 16, 8:30 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Odyssey Lab

THURS, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here, Animals, and Dark Side of the Moon

SAT, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Anthony Jace

THURS, MARCH 14, 7:00 P.M.

The MDG Crew

FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

Down By 5

SAT, MARCH 16, 4:00 P.M.

North Slope Pub and Eatery

Phunk Musket

FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

Chris Shrive

SUN, MARCH 17, 4:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Ian Kirk

FRI, MARCH 15, 8:00 P.M.

Bill Rooth

SAT, MARCH 16, 8:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Paul Martin

SAT, MARCH 16, 6:00 P.M.

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Last Call Beautiful

SUN, MARCH 17, 2:00 P.M.

Beer Boys

Peach Polaroid

THURS, MARCH 14, 9:00 P.M.

DJ NIVED

FRI, MARCH 15, 10:00 P.M.

DJ BEATZ

SAT, MARCH 16, 10:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Jay Luke

SUN, MARCH 17, 4:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

The Wanabees

FRI, MARCH 15, 7:30 P.M.

The335

SAT, MARCH 16, 9:00 P.M.

WAND’RING ALOUD

SUN, MARCH 17, 2:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Robbie Waslh and Jack Foley

FRI, MARCH 15, 6:30 P.M.

Jim Carro

SAT, MARCH 16, 6:30 P.M.

Ed and Bird Dog

SUN, MARCH 17, 3:00 P.M.

Plains Pub

Better Than Bad Duo

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:30 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Sick Whiskey @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, MARCH 15, 7:00 P.M.

Grant Wagner @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MARCH 16, 2:00 P.M.

Sixteen Candles Duo @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MARCH 16, 7:00 P.M.

Blue Shirt Band @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, MARCH 17, 2:00 P.M.

Jesse Bardwell & The Noble Brothers

SUN, MARCH 17, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.