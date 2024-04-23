HONESDALE — The Wayne County Arts Alliance is proud to present TURNING PAGES, an exhibition of 2D and 3D work by John Kascht, on display from April 26 to June 15 at the WCAA Gallery.

The opening reception takes place 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays until 6:00 p.m.

TURNING PAGES draws from four decades of illustration for The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, Time, Rolling Stone, GQ, and many other publications.

Also featured in the exhibition is the first-ever showing of models created for The Mysteries, the bestselling book written by Bill Watterson (of Calvin and Hobbes fame) and illustrated by Kascht and Watterson. Text panels throughout the gallery will offer a peek at the process behind the art.

John’s work straddles a line between cartooning and portraiture. A master caricaturist, John studies people with the meticulousness of a forensic examiner, identifying the characteristics that make each person uniquely recognizable. He stretches and amplifies those features in search of a likeness that captures some glimmer of “the life at the center.”

Despite its irreverence and exaggeration, his work stays grounded in traditional draftsmanship. The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery owns two dozen of John’s iconic caricatures and calls him “a keen and insightful observer of human nature who forces us to see our public figures with new eyes.”

“John Kascht has the rare and unique gift of not only being an amazing artist, but of somehow being able to capture the soul of a person in a drawing.” – Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer, Pixar Animation Studios.

Learn more about this exhibit by John Kascht and the Wayne County Arts Alliance on their website.