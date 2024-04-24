It’s time to start doing spring things! Get excited as outdoor patios open, summer concerts return, and celebrations take shape. This weekend alone in NEPA alone — you can hit up a beer tasting, an emo night, a polka festival, and more all within a close distance.

All venues/events listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Embers Terrace opens for the season Friday and Jay Luke is first to take the outdoor stage for 2024 when he performs for the Party on the Patio Lager with Lime Launch Party on Saturday, April 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

by: Gabrielle Lang

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

Nick Miller, Pour Decisions @ Brewfest

FRI, APRIL 26, 5:30 P.M.

–

Tony V, CC Music, Eric Rudy @ Brewfest

SAT, APRIL 27, 5:30 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Marty & Tatiana

THURS, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

Layul, Elephants Dancing, and The Phoneix Within @ Emo Night

FRI, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise

SAT, APRIL 27, 9:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Flaxy Morgan @ Breakers

FRI, APRIL 26, 8:30 P.M.

–

Jay Luke – Party on the Patio Lager with Lime Launch Party @ Embers Terrace

SAT, APRIL 27, 2:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Toga Party Band @ Breakers

SAT, APRIL 27, 8:30 P.M.

–

Social Call @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, APRIL 27, 9:30 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Sosa

FRI, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

Electric Rewind @ Friends in Celebration of Jaime Andidora

SAT, APRIL 27, 8:30 P.M.

GENETTI’S BALLROOM

Pennsylvania Polkafest

SAT, APRIL 27, 4:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Carmine Gontz

THURS, APRIL 25, 5:00 P.M.

–

The Secret Reasons

FRI, APRIL 26, 6:00 P.M.

–

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

SUN, APRIL 28, 2:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Chris Shrive

THURS, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, APRIL 27, 8:30 P.M.

–

Papa Ron and Joe G.

SUN, APRIL 28, 4:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Sean McGeehan

THURS, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler

FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchills

SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Matt Misky

SUN, APRIL 28, 3:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Dishonest Fiddlers with Serene Green

FRI, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

Flux Capacitor & Fungkshui

SAT, APRIL 27, 9:00 P.M.

THE THEATER AT NORTH

“Night Fever” The Ultimate Bee Gees Experience featuring the New York Bee Gees

FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

“Teenage Dreams and Magic Moments” Concert starring Chris Ruggiero

SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Whiskey N’ Woods

FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Acker

SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Jug O’ Jack

FRI, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

Boock & Burke Duo

SAT, APRIL 27, 9:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Jake & Friendz

FRI, APRIL 26, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Eddie Appnel

FRI, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ Wild West Party

THURS, APRIL 25, 9:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Blue Moxie Duo

FRI, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Gone Grey Trio

SAT, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.

BEER BOYS

DJ NIVED

FRI, APRIL 26, 10:00 P.M.

–

DJ Kenton

SAT, APRIL 27, 10:00 P.M.

–

Ken Norton @ the Patio

SUN, APRIL 28, 3:30 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Last Call Beautiful

FRI, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jeffrey James Band

SAT, APRIL 27, 9:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Cass & The Bailout Crew

FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mr Jones & Me

SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Smash Into Pieces @ Sherman Theater

THURS, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

River of Dreams @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brokedown and Rebuilt @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience @ Sherman Theater

FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Holtzmann Effect @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Cage Willis @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Hot Club of Scranton @ thejoint53

FRI, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Justin Bravo Band @ thejoint53

SAT, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Vyntyge Skynryd

FRI, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Todd Rundgren: ME/WE

SAT, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.

WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER

The Temptations & The Four Tops

SAT, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.

SCRANTON CULTURAL CENTER

Daddy-O and the Sav Maniax, and Ken McGraw, and SCC Youth Theatre Program @ Curtain Call

THURS, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Bonnie Raitt

SAT, APRIL 27, 7:30 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Tori V

FRI, APRIL 26, 6:30 P.M.

–

Sperazza Duo

SAT, APRIL 27, 6:30 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Gracie Jane Sinclair

FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sting Ray Solo

SAT, APRIL 27, 4:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Classic Stones Live

FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Pat McGlyn

FRI, APRIL 26, 6:30 P.M.

–

Matt Ord

SAT, APRIL 27, 6:30 P.M.

–

Mega Band

SUN, APRIL 28, 3:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP

Jimmy Stranger

SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Wayside

FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.

SUSQUEHANNA BREWING COMPANY

Butter N’ Onions

SAT, APRIL 27, 6:00 P.M.

ORIGINAL POCONO PUB

Aaron Joesph

FRI, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tom Riccobono

SAT, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Static in the Attic

SAT, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.