It’s time to start doing spring things! Get excited as outdoor patios open, summer concerts return, and celebrations take shape. This weekend alone in NEPA alone — you can hit up a beer tasting, an emo night, a polka festival, and more all within a close distance.
All venues/events listed in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Embers Terrace opens for the season Friday and Jay Luke is first to take the outdoor stage for 2024 when he performs for the Party on the Patio Lager with Lime Launch Party on Saturday, April 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Mohegan Pennsylvania.
by: Gabrielle Lang
MONTAGE MOUNTAIN
Nick Miller, Pour Decisions @ Brewfest
FRI, APRIL 26, 5:30 P.M.
–
Tony V, CC Music, Eric Rudy @ Brewfest
SAT, APRIL 27, 5:30 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Marty & Tatiana
THURS, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.
–
Layul, Elephants Dancing, and The Phoneix Within @ Emo Night
FRI, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M.
–
Until Sunrise
SAT, APRIL 27, 9:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Flaxy Morgan @ Breakers
FRI, APRIL 26, 8:30 P.M.
–
Jay Luke – Party on the Patio Lager with Lime Launch Party @ Embers Terrace
SAT, APRIL 27, 2:00 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Toga Party Band @ Breakers
SAT, APRIL 27, 8:30 P.M.
–
Social Call @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, APRIL 27, 9:30 P.M.
AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL
DJ Sosa
FRI, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M.
–
Electric Rewind @ Friends in Celebration of Jaime Andidora
SAT, APRIL 27, 8:30 P.M.
GENETTI’S BALLROOM
Pennsylvania Polkafest
SAT, APRIL 27, 4:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Carmine Gontz
THURS, APRIL 25, 5:00 P.M.
–
The Secret Reasons
FRI, APRIL 26, 6:00 P.M.
–
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
SUN, APRIL 28, 2:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Chris Shrive
THURS, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Pat Moore
FRI, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
SAT, APRIL 27, 8:30 P.M.
–
Papa Ron and Joe G.
SUN, APRIL 28, 4:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Sean McGeehan
THURS, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler
FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shellshocked Churchills
SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Matt Misky
SUN, APRIL 28, 3:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Dishonest Fiddlers with Serene Green
FRI, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M.
–
Flux Capacitor & Fungkshui
SAT, APRIL 27, 9:00 P.M.
THE THEATER AT NORTH
“Night Fever” The Ultimate Bee Gees Experience featuring the New York Bee Gees
FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
“Teenage Dreams and Magic Moments” Concert starring Chris Ruggiero
SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.
BEST CIGAR PUB
Whiskey N’ Woods
FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tom Acker
SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
Jug O’ Jack
FRI, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M.
–
Boock & Burke Duo
SAT, APRIL 27, 9:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Jake & Friendz
FRI, APRIL 26, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Eddie Appnel
FRI, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.
THE MINES UNDERGROUND
DJ Venom X @ Wild West Party
THURS, APRIL 25, 9:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Blue Moxie Duo
FRI, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Gone Grey Trio
SAT, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.
BEER BOYS
DJ NIVED
FRI, APRIL 26, 10:00 P.M.
–
DJ Kenton
SAT, APRIL 27, 10:00 P.M.
–
Ken Norton @ the Patio
SUN, APRIL 28, 3:30 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
Last Call Beautiful
FRI, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Jeffrey James Band
SAT, APRIL 27, 9:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Cass & The Bailout Crew
FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mr Jones & Me
SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Smash Into Pieces @ Sherman Theater
THURS, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
River of Dreams @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery
FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brokedown and Rebuilt @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience @ Sherman Theater
FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Holtzmann Effect @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Cage Willis @ Sherman Showcase
SUN, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M.
RIKASAONMAIN
Hot Club of Scranton @ thejoint53
FRI, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Justin Bravo Band @ thejoint53
SAT, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Vyntyge Skynryd
FRI, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Todd Rundgren: ME/WE
SAT, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.
WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER
The Temptations & The Four Tops
SAT, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.
SCRANTON CULTURAL CENTER
Daddy-O and the Sav Maniax, and Ken McGraw, and SCC Youth Theatre Program @ Curtain Call
THURS, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Bonnie Raitt
SAT, APRIL 27, 7:30 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
Tori V
FRI, APRIL 26, 6:30 P.M.
–
Sperazza Duo
SAT, APRIL 27, 6:30 P.M.
NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY
Gracie Jane Sinclair
FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sting Ray Solo
SAT, APRIL 27, 4:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Classic Stones Live
FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
ARLO’S TAVERN
Pat McGlyn
FRI, APRIL 26, 6:30 P.M.
–
Matt Ord
SAT, APRIL 27, 6:30 P.M.
–
Mega Band
SUN, APRIL 28, 3:00 P.M.
III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP
Jimmy Stranger
SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE
Wayside
FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
SAT, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.
SUSQUEHANNA BREWING COMPANY
Butter N’ Onions
SAT, APRIL 27, 6:00 P.M.
ORIGINAL POCONO PUB
Aaron Joesph
FRI, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Tom Riccobono
SAT, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Static in the Attic
SAT, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.