In the blu door studio, Bill Corcoran chats with @AbleHeart, Miami based-singer, songwriter and producer.

Able was lost in life after his Amateur US Olympic snowboarding career came to an abrupt halt due to an injury. For years, he questioned his life and struggled with depression and addiction in his hometown of Philadelphia until he found a deep connection and purpose with music. He went on to win the show SONGLAND on NBC and worked with Ryan Tedder and Ester Dean to create the Jonas Brothers’ hit song “GREENLIGHT” which was #1 on the billboard charts.

Embrace the game of life with a fresh perspective, as Able illustrates how pivotal decisions can resemble strategic moves on a game board, each with profound consequences.

Learn to make choices with intention, guided by an understanding of the laws of the universe and spiritual principles like the law of attraction. You’ll hear how shifting your focus and beliefs can craft a new reality, and how evolving from instinctual survival reactions to conscious reflection can lead to fulfillment and happiness.

