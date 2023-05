What’s up Weekender Warriors?! Thanks to some reader recommendations, I found a hidden gem in the Wilkes-Barre area — Peppe’s Pizza & Subs in Plains! It’s a no-frills throwback pizzeria with a welcoming owner who makes a bangin’ pizza!

I went with the New York style with the sweet sauce and it’s equal parts classic and unique. It’s a must try!

NEPA Pizza Review visits Peppe’s Pizza in Plains, PA.

Check out the video and read the full review here: https://nepapizzareview.com/2023/04/peppes-pizza-plains.html

– Jim Mirabelli, NEPA Pizza Review