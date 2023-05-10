Mother’s Day weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania is jam-packed with live music. Whether you were lucky enough to nab Zach Bryan tickets or you’re scoping out a fun night out on the town, there’s something wonderful to experience from Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 14.

This week’s cover photo: Mom can’t get enough of the blues? Long-running American rock band, Blues Traveler comes to The Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg this Sunday, May 14.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Zach Bryan (Sold Out)

SAT, MAY 13, 8:00 P.M.

Wine Creek Event Center

The Temptations & the Four Tops

SAT, MAY 13, 8:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

70s Flashback

FRI, MAY 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Eaglemania – The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

SAT, MAY 13, 8:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Mike Miz – Only Human Album Release Show

FRI, MAY 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Good Stuff – Steely Dan Tribute

SAT, MAY 13, 8:30 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Jay Orell Solo @ Embers Terrace at The Hive

FRI, MAY 12, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Company @ Breaks

FRI, MAY 12, 8:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, MAY 12, 9:30 P.M.

–

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

SAT, MAY 13, 6:00 P.M.

–

UUU @ Breakers

SAT, MAY 13, 8:30 P.M.

–

Reel in the Years @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MAY 13, 9:30 P.M.

The Sherman Theater

Matt Maher

SAT, MAY 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rae Radick @ The Sherman Showcase

SAT, MAY 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Blues Traveler

SUN, MAY 14, 7:00 P.M.

The 1905 Tavern

Johnny Dressler

SAT, MAY 13, 8:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Bret Alexander

THURS, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

Muzik Box

FRI, MAY 12, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Area 52

SAT, MAY 13, 7:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Chris Shrive

THURS, MAY 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

CC Music

FRI, MAY 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Maguas

SAT, MAY 13, 9:00 P.M.

Boulder View Tavern

Erin McCelland

THURS, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

Regina Sayles

FRI, MAY 12, 6:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skylar

SAT, MAY 13, 6:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Kartune

FRI, MAY 12, 9:30 P.M.

–

Skin N’ Bones with ReAlign and Nuthin’ Scared

SAT, MAY 13, 9:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Budz & Roses

SAT, MAY 13, 4:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Mr. Jones & Me

THURS, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tha Boy Maloy

FRI, MAY 12, 10:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SAT, MAY 13, 9:00 P.M.

–

Eric Rudy

SUN, MAY 14, 2:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby

FRI, MAY 12, 6:00 P.M.

–

DJ Hersh @ Club Evolution

FRI, MAY 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

Trylogy @ The Executive Lounge

SAT, MAY 13, 9:30 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Roy Ramos

FRI, MAY 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tom Riccobono

SAT, MAY 13, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Brad & Luke

FRI, MAY 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Not John

SAT, MAY 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Twin Hill

SUN, MAY 14, 3:00 P.M.

Litzy’s Lounge

8088

FRI, MAY 12, 7:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Downtown Jimmy Brown Duo @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, MAY 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kyle Beckwith Baker @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MAY 13, 2:00 P.M.

–

Felony @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MAY 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, MAY 14, 2:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Kevin Vest

THURS, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kris & The Trainwrecks

FRI, MAY 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

SAT, MAY 13, 9:00 P.M.

–

Ken Norton & Jonny D

SUN, MAY 14, 6:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Louis Fouché’s Chandelier Lobby Show

SAT, MAY 13, 7:30 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.