Mother’s Day weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania is jam-packed with live music. Whether you were lucky enough to nab Zach Bryan tickets or you’re scoping out a fun night out on the town, there’s something wonderful to experience from Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 14.
This week’s cover photo: Mom can’t get enough of the blues? Long-running American rock band, Blues Traveler comes to The Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg this Sunday, May 14.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Zach Bryan (Sold Out)
SAT, MAY 13, 8:00 P.M.
Wine Creek Event Center
The Temptations & the Four Tops
SAT, MAY 13, 8:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
70s Flashback
FRI, MAY 12, 8:00 P.M.
Eaglemania – The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band
SAT, MAY 13, 8:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Mike Miz – Only Human Album Release Show
FRI, MAY 12, 8:00 P.M.
Good Stuff – Steely Dan Tribute
SAT, MAY 13, 8:30 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Jay Orell Solo @ Embers Terrace at The Hive
FRI, MAY 12, 6:00 P.M.
The Fuchery @ Company @ Breaks
FRI, MAY 12, 8:30 P.M.
Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, MAY 12, 9:30 P.M.
Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace
SAT, MAY 13, 6:00 P.M.
UUU @ Breakers
SAT, MAY 13, 8:30 P.M.
Reel in the Years @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MAY 13, 9:30 P.M.
The Sherman Theater
Matt Maher
SAT, MAY 13, 7:00 P.M.
Rae Radick @ The Sherman Showcase
SAT, MAY 13, 7:00 P.M.
Blues Traveler
SUN, MAY 14, 7:00 P.M.
The 1905 Tavern
Johnny Dressler
SAT, MAY 13, 8:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Bret Alexander
THURS, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.
Muzik Box
FRI, MAY 12, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Area 52
SAT, MAY 13, 7:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Chris Shrive
THURS, MAY 11, 8:00 P.M.
CC Music
FRI, MAY 12, 9:00 P.M.
The Maguas
SAT, MAY 13, 9:00 P.M.
Boulder View Tavern
Erin McCelland
THURS, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.
Regina Sayles
FRI, MAY 12, 6:00 P.M.
Justin Skylar
SAT, MAY 13, 6:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Kartune
FRI, MAY 12, 9:30 P.M.
Skin N’ Bones with ReAlign and Nuthin’ Scared
SAT, MAY 13, 9:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
Budz & Roses
SAT, MAY 13, 4:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Mr. Jones & Me
THURS, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.
Tha Boy Maloy
FRI, MAY 12, 10:00 P.M.
Nowhere Slow
SAT, MAY 13, 9:00 P.M.
Eric Rudy
SUN, MAY 14, 2:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby
FRI, MAY 12, 6:00 P.M.
DJ Hersh @ Club Evolution
FRI, MAY 12, 9:00 P.M.
Trylogy @ The Executive Lounge
SAT, MAY 13, 9:30 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Roy Ramos
FRI, MAY 12, 8:00 P.M.
Tom Riccobono
SAT, MAY 13, 8:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Brad & Luke
FRI, MAY 12, 7:00 P.M.
Not John
SAT, MAY 13, 7:00 P.M.
Twin Hill
SUN, MAY 14, 3:00 P.M.
Litzy’s Lounge
8088
FRI, MAY 12, 7:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Downtown Jimmy Brown Duo @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, MAY 12, 7:00 P.M.
Kyle Beckwith Baker @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MAY 13, 2:00 P.M.
Felony @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MAY 13, 7:00 P.M.
Adam McKinley @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, MAY 14, 2:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Kevin Vest
THURS, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.
Kris & The Trainwrecks
FRI, MAY 12, 8:00 P.M.
DJ Pat Moore
SAT, MAY 13, 9:00 P.M.
Ken Norton & Jonny D
SUN, MAY 14, 6:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Louis Fouché’s Chandelier Lobby Show
SAT, MAY 13, 7:30 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.