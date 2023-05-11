Nickel Plate Road diesel locomotive 514 is seen working a short trip out of Steamtown National Historic Site, Scranton.

SCRANTON — Are you ready to get back on track? Steamtown National Historic Site’s train rides resume for the season today.

Ranging from short 30-minute trips exploring the park’s historic railroad yard to full-day rides through the region, the trips kick off this morning.

Short train rides, which include the Scranton Limited or Caboose Experience, begin today. The first excursion trip of the season will take place on Saturday, May 20 to Carbondale, allowing visitors to experience that community’s Spring Marketplace event.

“It is always exciting to see the return to summer operations and train rides here at Steamtown,” said Megan Stevens, the park’s management assistant, volunteer coordinator and public information officer.

“Our staff and volunteers have worked hard throughout the off-season to prepare for the 2023 season, and we are grateful for their commitment to preserving our industrial heritage,” Stevens added. “We look forward to welcoming visitors on board and helping them create new memories.”

Here is what to expect:

Short train rides

The Scranton Limited or Caboose Experience will operate Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as staffing permits. Departure times are: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:15 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for adults and kids over the age of 5; $1 for kids 5 and under. Tickets must be purchased on-site at the Information Kiosk, the day of your visit. Tickets are valid all day on the date of purchase and may be used for multiple short train ride experiences. All ticket sales will be credit card only.

Seating is first come, first served. Park officials recommend getting in line 15-20 minutes ahead of scheduled departure time.

The Caboose Experience will be offered in lieu of the Scranton Limited on dates the park offers longer excursion rides, as staffing permits.

Summer excursions

Advance tickets for the park’s summer excursions (May-August) went online April 1 at recreation.gov. They are:

• Saturday, May 20 – Carbondale: Spring Marketplace

• Saturday, May 27 – Gouldsboro: Craft Show

• Saturday, June 10 – Carbondale: Outdoor Train with LHVA (BIKE)

• Saturday, June 10 – Archbald: Outdoor Train with LHVA (HIKE)

• Sunday, June 18 – Cresco: Father’s Day Excursion

• Saturday, June 24 – Delaware Water Gap: Founder’s Day

• Saturday, July 15 – Tobyhanna: Ice House Tour or Self-Guided Town Tour

• Sunday, July 23 – Gouldsboro: Depot Open, Children’s Activities, and Food

• Saturday, Aug. 12 – East Stroudsburg

• Sunday, Aug. 27 – Cresco: Museum Open, Entertainment, and Food

Autumn excursions

Tickets available for purchase 90 days in advance of excursion date at recreation.gov. They are:

• Saturday, Sept. 2 – Gouldsboro: Craft Show

• Saturday, Sept. 23 – Carbondale: Autumn Marketplace

• Saturday, Oct. 7 – Tobyhanna: Fall Foliage, Ice House Tour or Self-Guided Town Tour

• Sunday, Oct. 15 – Cresco: Leaf Peeper Excursion

• Saturday, Oct. 21 – Delaware Water Gap: Fall Foliage

• Saturday, Oct. 28 – Gouldsboro: Ghoulsboro Halloween

For more information on Steamtown NHS, visit www.nps.gov/stea/index.htm.