DICKSON CITY — Support local for Mother’s Day. Through Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, all shoppers are welcome to the Viewmont Mall for a small business pop-up market to celebrate mom!

The Small Business Pop-up Market takes place throughout mall hours over Mother’s Day weekend, with an assortment of gifts, treasures, and other interesting finds.

Shoppers will experience a variety of vendors selling crystals, balloon arrangements, unique paintings by Autumn, baked goods, and more. Mall-goers can also participate in tarot card readings performed by local spiritual experts.

This is the second year in a row the Mother’s Day Small Business Pop-up Market takes place in honor of the holiday. Both 2022 and 2023 is presented by Hotts Promotions.

The Viewmont Mall is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Sundays 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Vendors who are still interested in getting involved may reach out to Rosemary Bohenek, Marketing & Administrative Coordinator at the Viewmont Mall at rosemary.bohenek@preit.com.