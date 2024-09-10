In the Loop Internet Studio, Brian DiMattia sits down with Jeff Casella, Chair of the Felittese Festival, an Italian tradition that started almost 100 years ago. What if traditions from a small Italian town could transform a community across the ocean?

Join in on this sit down with Jeff to uncover the enchanting history of the Felittese Italian Festival in Old Forge that took place over the weekend September 6, 7, and 8.

Jeff takes listeners on a heartfelt journey through the lives of Italian immigrants from Felitto, Italy, who settled in Old Forge. Learn about the personal family stories, challenging conditions, and the traditions that have shaped the community’s rich cultural tapestry.

From the annual clam bake to the founding of local institutions, Jeff paints a vivid picture of a community that has preserved its heritage through hardship and time. His stories, including the Blue Devils mascot origin and the unique way Old Forge serves pizza, add a layer of depth and connection to the vibrant local culture.

