HARFORD — As cold weather descends and we’ll soon be heading inside to cuddle up to fires with warm drinks and a good book. Plan your winter reading with the Harford Historical Society by checking out the used book sale on Saturday, September 14 at the Soldiers’ Orphan School.

Books will be on sale from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and this month the society has again invited local writers to come and talk about their work. All authors are from surrounding NEPA area and write about local history, so while planning your winter reading material — add exploring the history of your hometown to your list!

Lynn Hollis Adams will be discussing his work, Ramblings of a Ridgerunner, a collection of writings, mostly set in the Harford area, on life lessons, reminiscences, and memories of people he has known. The book offers wisdom and a very optimistic philosophy of life.

Michele Mansour and Maryam Mansour will be discussing their book, Waiting for Armageddon – A Twinoir. It is a memoir about their family and the upheaval that occurs when their mother decides to illegally home-school in 1970’s Washington, D.C. A recently widowed, well-educated, and free-spirited mother of eight, her stance against “the System” sends the family on an adventure and tests its faith in ways they never could have imagined. From court-case to foster-care to the highs and lows of life on the lam in New York City, it’s Auntie Mame meets Miracle on 34th Street meets Captain Fantastic.

Elizabeth Janoski is an author of Emergence: Wayfinding through Art and Prose, a book featuring the well-known regional artist Chris Lathrop’s paintings, some of which are being seen for the first time in this book. Each of the accompanying essays written by Elizabeth Janoski is inspired by one of these paintings. Chris Lathrop’s works depict the rural countryside of Northeast PA and her travels throughout the US, Australia, and Canada. Elizabeth Janoski is also the author of two children’s books published by Royal Fireworks Press and has for many years been a freelance writer for many magazines and a blogger for Country Living.

Authors will be signing books and you can bring your own copy of the books to be signed. All books can be found on Amazon.com and in addition, authors will have copies of their books for sale on Saturday.

There will be a wide variety of books available on a range of interesting topics at the used book sale. You’re sure to find something keep you in warm company on those long winter evenings or snowy afternoons to come.