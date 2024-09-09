WILKES-BARRE — “Agnes,” a critically-acclaimed documentary film that chronicles the Agnes Flood of 1972 and its impact on the Wyoming Valley, will be screened on Thursday, September 12, at the Millennium Circle at River Common in Wilkes-Barre. The screening was originally scheduled for June 21 but was postponed due to thunderstorms.

The special outdoor screening will offer a one-time-only opportunity to watch the Agnes documentary alongside the Susquehanna River at the exact location where many of the events depicted in the film occurred, including the gallant sandbagging efforts to save the Wyoming Valley.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and the screening is free and open to the public. So come down, get comfortable and post up for a truly unique viewing experience of this moving film.

“We are grateful to be able reschedule this special screening of ‘Agnes’ at River Common, as we know many people had planned to attend back in June,” said Alan K. Stout, who served as executive producer of the documentary. “As we said when we first announced the screening, the opening scene of the film features the Market Street Bridge, and so to be showing the film right there, alongside the Susquehanna, with the bridge as the backdrop – and to be showing it right where so many memorable events of Agnes occurred – should make for a very unique viewing experience for those that attend. We appreciate the Riverfront Parks Committee making it possible.”

“Agnes” was directed by Tim Novotney and Rob Savakinus. Tony Brooks served as historical consultant. The film premiered on June 23, 2022 to a sold-out audience at The F.M. Kirby Center. Three additional screenings were added. Due to contractual/licensing obligations, it was not shown on television or streamed.

All DVD copies are sold out, so this is your chance to see this extraordinary film documenting the history of our region. The September 12 screening at the Millennium Circle at River Common will be the only public screening this year.

“We appreciate the opportunity to present ‘Agnes’ at the Millennium Circle, and we are glad we are able to reschedule,” said John Maday, executive director of the Riverfront Parks Committee. “It’s a great addition to our Riverfront Parks programming, and mid-September is a beautiful time of year, especially along the river. We encourage everyone to bring lawn chairs or blankets and make themselves comfortable.”