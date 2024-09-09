LUZERNE — The Luzerne Merchants Association holds the 26th Annual Luzerne Fall Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, September 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This free festival, open to the public, will be held on Main Street in Luzerne and will include bounce houses, food trucks and over 100 vendors.

DJ EFX will provide music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Joan Harris Dance Centre will entertain from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Lance Thomas Band will perform live music from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the bank lot at 118 Main Street in the town of Luzerne.

The autumnal festival is perfect for children and adults to enjoy themselves this weekend. There will be live wood carvings, face painting, bounce houses, free pumpkin decorating, and as well as street games.