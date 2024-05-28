Brian DiMattia sits down with Pat & Danielle Padula in the Loop Internet studio, the power couple behind Carmela’s Restaurant and the renowned ‘Carmela’s’ Pasta Sauces.

In this episode, Pat and Danielle take listeners/viewers on a nostalgic journey through their hometown roots of Dunmore Pennsylvania, and the flavorful escapades of their family-run food empire.

The conversation is a rich blend of laughs, tips on perfecting home-cooked classics, and the surprising versatility of their sauces beyond the usual spaghetti.

They also peel back the curtain on the restaurant business, discussing the challenges and thrills of running a family-owned business.

