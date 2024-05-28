WILKES-BARRE – Celebrated comedian, actor, writer, and producer Pete Davidson returns to the F.M. Kirby Center for an evening of stand-up comedy on Thursday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for “Pete Davidson Live” go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, with F.M. Kirby Center member pre-sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org and ticketmaster.com or in person/by phone through the F.M. Kirby Center box office during regular business hours.

Pete Davidson has experienced a meteoric rise to fame over his career in comedy, breaking into the spotlight with his gut-busting appearances on Comedy Central roasts. He’s known for his blunt honesty, dark humor, and ability to laugh at himself.

Davidson was prolific cast member on NBC’s award-winning “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022, where his singular Weekend Update features and original music videos garnered millions of views. He recently returned to Studio 8H to host the 49th season premiere of “SNL,” earning rave reviews.

Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 at 23 years old. Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. That same year, Davidson co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed film “The King of Staten Island.”

In 2023, Davidson starred in his own semi-autobiographical comedy series, Peacock’s “Bupkis,” which he co-created, co-wrote and executive produced. Davidson starts production on Season 2 later this year, despite claims of cancellation. The series also stars acting legends Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, among others as Davidson’s New York family members.

On January 9, 2024, he released his new Netflix Standup Special “Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli,” and is currently out performing brand new material with the “Pete Davidson Prehab Tour.”

Pete Davidson put on a killer performance at the F.M. Kirby Center back in January 2019 alongside fellow comedian and longtime friend, John Mulaney. The co-headliners were so popular, they had two showings at the local historic arts theater with Sam Jay as the opening act.

This September, Davidson returns to Wilkes-Barre to headline a comedy night of his own.