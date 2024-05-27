PALMERTON – Blue Mountain Resort, nestled in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, announces the return of Wine Fest on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9.

Set against the lovely backdrop of the mountains, this annual event promises two days of unparalleled wine tasting, live music, delectable cuisine, and vibrant entertainment.

Wine enthusiasts, live music aficionados, and nature lovers alike are invited to partake in a weekend filled with delight at Blue Mountain Resort’s Wine Fest. Each attendee will receive a commemorative wine glass.

From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, guests aged 21 and over can indulge in an array of wine selections from esteemed nearby vintners, savoring the flavors of merlot, cabernet, chardonnay, Riesling, pinot noir, petite sirah, and much more.

Ten local wineries will be showcased, including:

Soaked Winery

Cellar Beast Winehouse

Sleepy Cat Urban Winery

Sand Castle Winery

Talerico’s Tropical Winery

Mount Bethel Farms

Vineyard Hill Cellars

King Cole Winery

Rowan Asher Winery

Blue Mountain Vineyard & Cellars.

Adding to the festivities, live band performances will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days, featuring The Chain Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band on Saturday, June 8 and Danny V’s 52nd Street Band, a tribute to Billy Joel, on Sunday June 9.

The event will be hosted just behind Blue Mountain’s Adventure Center, providing an idyllic setting for socializing, enjoying great music, and perusing select vendors.

Tickets for general admission are priced at $35 and include access to wine sampling and all festival activities. Food will be available for purchase, ensuring guests stay satiated throughout the event.

Designated drivers can gain access to the festival for $10, promoting responsible enjoyment of the festivities.

Attendees are encouraged to secure tickets in advance through the official Blue Mountain Resort website. Accommodations and lodging are also available for those interested in sticking around.