DICKSON CITY — Colarusso’s Coal Fired Pizza is set to hold an exclusive art show that highlights colorful works frpm local artist, Carlo W Savo.

On Monday, June 3, the innovative Italian restaurant right on Main Street in Dickson City, hosts an opening night for the new art collection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Carlo W Savo, who grew up just outside of Scranton, was commissioned by Colarusso’s to create a series of four new paintings to display at the venue. These paintings depict the towns and boroughs the artist grew up and encircle the coal mining industry in the Lackawanna River Valley.

Savo seeks to spark conversations about the profound connection between environment and identity through his artistry.

“The purpose of my work is to initiate a dialogue between myself and the viewer about a universal human condition: where we are shapes who we are,” says Carlo W Savo. “I was born and raised in Northeast Pennsylvania, and in my forty-something years of living here, I have realized that a large part of who I am has been molded by where I am from. While no place is without its faults, I have come to appreciate the place I call home for its unique culture, landscape, and people. Through art, I hope to speak directly to my fellow inhabitants and show them the beauty of this place we call NEPA.”

The owners of Colarusso’s Coal Fired Pizza state, “We are excited to work with Carlo on this project. His work reflects the intrinsic beauty of a community shaped by its industrial roots. We are looking forward to celebrating not just his talent as an artist, but also the spirit of our region. Local art is not just important, it’s a testament to our identity and a source of pride for generations to come.”

Come celebrate locals arts and community collaboration. Attendees of the art show can view Savo’s vibrant paintings up close, each revealing more about the unique beauty of the Lackawanna Valley.

The art show is open to the public, and guests are invited to enjoy complimentary refreshments provided by Colarusso’s Coal Fired Pizza. Enjoy an evening of arts and culture that celebrates Northeastern Pennsylvania as well as our local talent.