The Gracie Jane Sinclair Band close out the first night of the 42nd Annual Pittston Tomato Festival on Thursday.

The large Thursday night crowd at the Pittston Tomato Festival began to gather at 5 p.m.

Sisters Evelyn, 9, left, and Vera, 5, Melvin enjoy dinner at the 42nd Annual Pittston Tomato Festival on Thursday evening.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo welcomes the crowd to the 42nd Annual Tomato Festival on Thursday evening.

PITTSTON — The 42nd Pittston Tomato kicked off with the first of a four-day celebration on what is the unofficial end of summer before school begins everywhere.

Mayor Michael Lombardo handled opening ceremonies at the James Zarra Building stage at the middle of three tiers.

After Lombardo thanked his festival committee as well as vendors and attendees, he introduced Sarah Donahue Cianfichi who announced the Grand Marshal of the event and parade, Ben Tielle.

The festival began at 5 p.m., and, by 5:15 p.m. many of the food vendors had long lines including Grico’s of Exeter. The line was nearly 30-feet long.

The bandshell entertainment began at 6:15 p.m. with Chosen Few starting off the night followed by the Phyllis Hopkins Trio and the Gracie Jane Sinclair Band closing out the night.

Night two of the Tomato Festival starts with entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Tori V and the Karma rocking the night.

At 7 p.m. is the Beatles tribute band — The Taxmen — and from 9 to 11 p.m. is The Idol Kings, at Journey and REO tribute band.