This weekend features punk rock proms, outdoor music festivals, carnival season comebacks, and so much more to do and see! It’s time to settle into summer with good food, good drinks, and good jams happening throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Talented Americana rock, roots-rock, and alt-country band, Justin Bravo & The Kind make their rounds at several venues this weekend, starting with an acoustic duo at Litzy’s Lounge in Avoca on Thursday, May 30.

Then, find them Friday, May 31, at III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar in Edwardsville for an acoustic trio before this multi-faceted band heads to RikasaonMain in Pittston on Saturday, June 1, for a full band acoustic session in Thejoint53. Photo by JD Ashford Arts .

by: Gabrielle Lang

LACKAWANNA COUNTY HERTIAGE FAIR

Various Artists @ Montage Mountain

THURS, MAY 30, THRU SUN, JUNE 2

NEPA BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

Various Artists

THURS, MAY 30, THRU SUN, JUNE 2

LITZY’S LOUNGE

Justin Bravo Duo

THURS, MAY 30, 9:00 P.M.

–

Mixed Up

SAT, JUNE 1, 8:00 P.M.

GROOVE BREWING

The Frost Duo

THURS, MAY 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tom Waskevich

FRI, MAY 31, 6:00 P.M.

–

Marty & Tatiana

SAT, JUNE 1, 4:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

The Two Taboo

FRI, MAY 31, 6:00 P.M.

BEER BOYS

DJ NIVED

FRI, MAY 31, 10:00 P.M.

–

SUPER DJ RICH STEEL

SAT, JUNE 1, 10:00 P.M.

–

Peach Polaroid

SUN, JUNE 2, 4:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Lush Life Ensemble @ thejoint53

FRI, MAY 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

Justin Bravo Band @ thejoint53

SAT, JUNE 1, 8:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR & GRILL

The Frost Duo

SAT, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rachel Bradshaw

SUN, JUNE 2, 4:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Jeremy Burke

THURS, MAY 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Mace In Dickson

FRI, MAY 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils @ Punk Rock Prom

SAT, JUNE 1, 9:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Eddie Appnel Duo

FRI, MAY 31, 6:30 P.M.

–

Mike Elward

SAT, JUNE 1, 6:30 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Nightrain – A Tribute to Guns N’ Roses

THURS, MAY 30, 7:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, MAY 30, 8:30 P.M.

–

Social Call @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, MAY 30, 9:30 P.M.

–

Sugar Ray Nemetz @ Embers Terrace

FRI, MAY 31, 6:00 P.M.

–

Toga Party Band @ Breakers

FRI, MAY 31, 8:30 P.M.

–

Jay Orrell Solo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JUNE 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Stealing Neil featuring Ashlee @ Breakers

SAT, JUNE 1, 8:30 P.M.

–

Jake and Friendz @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JUNE 1, 9:30 P.M.

INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE

Rebel Sounds Rising presents MSJR

FRI, MAY 31, 9:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP

Tom Noble

SAT, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Justin Bravo

FRI, MAY 31, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ Summer Kickoff Party Glow Party

THURS, MAY 30, 9:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, MAY 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Rockin’ Ray

SAT, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Leighann & Andy

FRI, MAY 31, 8:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Meet Loaf – The Ultimate Tribute

FRI, MAY 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

Calamity Chang Presents: Burlesque Through the Ages

SAT, JUNE 1, 8:00 P.M.

SUSQUEHANNA BREWING CO.

Elephants Dancing @ Eat a Peach Release

FRI, MAY 31, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, MAY 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Area 52

FRI, MAY 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Untouchables

SAT, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dave Cupano

SUN, JUNE 2, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Triple Fret

FRI, MAY 31, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Allan Smith

FRI, MAY 31, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

The Scheme Band

SAT, JUNE 1, 8:30 P.M.

SAND SPRINGS COUNTRY CLUB

Those Acoustic Guys (Gino Solo – Gino Sings the Standards)

FRI, MAY 31, 6:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Phunk Musket

FRI, MAY 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sting Ray

SAT, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dave Brown

SUN, JUNE 2, 4:00 P.M.

OLD FORT BREWING COMPANY

Billy and Bettylou

FRI, MAY 31, 6:00 P.M.

–

Kyle Demko

SAT, JUNE 1, 6:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

TimeWhys @ Summer Deck Party

THURS, MAY 30, 6:30 P.M.

–

Leonid and Friends

FRI, MAY 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

Magical Mystery Doors

SAT, JUNE 1, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Mike Lambert

THURS, MAY 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, MAY 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

Down By 5

SAT, JUNE 1, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SUN, JUNE 2, 4:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Paul Noyd

FRI, MAY 31, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dennis Johnson Duo

SAT, JUNE 1, 6:30 P.M.

–

Mopar Cams

SUN, JUNE 2, 3:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Frankie and Toby

FRI, MAY 31, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Grunge

FRI, MAY 31, 9:30 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company

SAT, JUNE 1, 9:30 P.M.

GOLDSTEIN’S DELI

Allan Cordell Smith Jr.

FRI, MAY 31, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Butch Jones

FRI, MAY 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

TBD

SAT, JUNE 1, 9:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Hometown Boyz

SAT, JUNE 1, 1:00 P.M.

–

Deja Vu,

SUN, JUNE 2, 1:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Brendan Michael Smith Album -Release Show

FRI, MAY 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Taxmen

SAT, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Honey & Nuts

THURS, MAY 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rhythm Methods

FRI, MAY 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler

SAT, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jordan Allen

SUN, JUNE 2, 3:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Marc Delgado

SAT, JUNE 1, 6:00 P.M.

CURRAN BREWING COMPANY

The Black Layer

FRI, MAY 31, 6:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Giants of Science

FRI, MAY 31, 9:30 P.M.

–

Militia

SAT, JUNE 1, 9:30 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Symphony X @ Sherman Theater

FRI, MAY 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Since the Fire @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, JUNE 1, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.