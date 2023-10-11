It’s Friday the 13th weekend in October and there are treats hidden all over town. Locally-made artists shine in the spotlight through Sunday, October 15.

Indulge in the horror scene with music, shopping, film, and more at NEPA Horror Fest. Witness who will be crowned the winners at the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame at the Keystone Grand Ballroom. The Luzerne County Fair also presents their rescheduled Fleetwood Mac tribute act, Tusk.

All this and more, always organized in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Local music artist, Jeremy Burke plays three solo shows in a row this weekend with Groove Brewing on Thursday, Arlo’s Tavern on Friday, and Mutant Brewing on Saturday. Burke is also member of indie-folk rock band Jung Bergo.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Irem Pavilion

TUSK – Fleetwood Mac Tribute

FRI, OCTOBER 13, 6:30 P.M.

The VSpot

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, OCT 13, 9:00 P.M.

James Barrett Band

SAT, OCT 14, 9:00 P.M.

Jay Luke, Marilynn Kennedy, and Slapjaw @ Annie Gasper’s Benefit

SUN, OCT 15, 2:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Chris Zelenka @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.

Juggernaut String Band @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, OCT 14, 2:00 P.M.

The Flex @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, OCT 14, 7:00 P.M.

Achilles Heart @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, OCT 15, 2:00 P.M.

Roy Ramos @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, OCT 15, 6:00 P.M.

Harry’s Bar

Picture Perfect Band

FRI, OCT 13, 9:00 P.M.

Voodoo Brewing

Jordan Mcguire

FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Slip Stream @ Streamside

FRI, OCT 13, 9:30 P.M.

The Fuchery @ Streamside

SAT, OCT 14, 9:30 P.M.

Circle Drive-In

Various Artists @ NEPA Horror Fest

SAT, OCT 14, 2:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Bad Girlfriend

FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

SUN, OCT 15, 4:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Paul Martin

FRI, OCT 13, 6:00 P.M.

Rob Mordan

SAT, OCT 14, 6:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

THURS, OCT 12, 6:00 P.M.

Jug O Jack

FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.

Sage Clearing

SAT, OCT 14, 9:00 P.M.

Jam Room Brewing Company

Sarah Sings

THURS, OCT 12, 5:00 P.M.

The Secret Reasons

SAT, OCT 14, 5:00 P.M.

Jonathan Dressler

SUN, OCT 15, 2:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, OCT 12, 8:00 P.M.

DJ Pat Moore @ Halloween Party

FRI, OCT 13, 9:00 P.M.

Reach For the Sky

SAT, OCT 14, 8:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

SunDub – Brooklyn Reggae Tour

FRI, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.

Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty – Jerry Garcia Tribute

SAT, OCT 14, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

WESS Halloween Concert @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.

The Jason Pyne Band @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, OCT 14, 7:00 P.M.

The Pist @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, OCT 15, 2:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Harper and Midwest Kind

FRI, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Tori V

FRI, OCT 13, TBD

Danny Argo n’ Friends

SAT, OCT 14, TBD

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Chad Garrett

SAT, OCT 14, 7:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Adam McKinley

THURS, OCT 12, 7:00 P.M.

John Dressler

FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.

Rockin’ Apostles

SAT, OCT 14, 3:00 P.M.

Len Brunson

SAT, OCT 14, 7:00 P.M.

McGeehan Duo

SUN, OCT 15, 3:00 P.M.

Madame Jenny’s @ Ale Mary’s

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Roy Ramos

FRI, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.

Lorenzo Bubba

SAT, OCT 14, 8:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s IRC

M80

FRI, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Carmine Gontz

SAT, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.

The Mines

DJ Venom X

THURS, OCT 12, 9:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Serene Green

THURS, OCT 12, 7:00 P.M.

The Gathering Gloom – Tribute to The Cure

FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.

Beginnings – The Music of Chicago

SAT, OCT 14, 7:00 P.M.

The Badlees

SUN, OCT 15, 5:30 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Dustin Douglas

FRI, OCT 13, 6:30 P.M.

Tori V Solo

SAT, OCT 14, 6:30 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

North of 40

FRI, OCT 13, 6:30 P.M.

Mutant Brewing

Jeremy Burke

SAT, OCT 14, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, OCT 12, 6:00 P.M.

Triple Fret

FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dave Cupano

THURS, OCT 12, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Dave Cupano

FRI, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Dejavu @ Breakers

FRI, OCT 13, 8:30 P.M.

Proud Monkey Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, OCT 13, 9:30 P.M.

Luzerne County Art & Entertainment Hall of Fame Ceremony @ Keystone Grand Ballroom

SAT, OCT 14, 5:30 P.M.

Toolshed Jack @ Breakers

SAT, OCT 14, 8:30 P.M.

Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, OCT 14, 9:30 P.M.

The Theater at North

“Tramps Like Us” – A Bruce Springsteen Tribute

SAT, OCT 14, 7:00 P.M.

Lakeland Orchard

The Violet Sisters

FRI, OCT 13, 6:00 P.M.

QBall

SAT, OCT 14, 1:00 P.M.

Sunny the Causeway

SAT, OCT 14, 6:00 P.M.

Whiskey N’ Woods

SUN, OCT 15, 1:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Jeremy Burke

THURS, OCT 12, 6:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Jeremy Burke

FRI, OCT 13, 6:30 P.M.

Robert Tellefson

SAT, OCT 14, 6:30 P.M.

Eric Garvey

SUN, OCT 15, 3:30 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Gipsy Kings

SAT, OCT 14, 8:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Justin Bravo & The Kind @ The Joint 53

SAT, OCT 14, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.