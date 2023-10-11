It’s Friday the 13th weekend in October and there are treats hidden all over town. Locally-made artists shine in the spotlight through Sunday, October 15.
Indulge in the horror scene with music, shopping, film, and more at NEPA Horror Fest. Witness who will be crowned the winners at the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame at the Keystone Grand Ballroom. The Luzerne County Fair also presents their rescheduled Fleetwood Mac tribute act, Tusk.
All this and more, always organized in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Local music artist, Jeremy Burke plays three solo shows in a row this weekend with Groove Brewing on Thursday, Arlo’s Tavern on Friday, and Mutant Brewing on Saturday. Burke is also member of indie-folk rock band Jung Bergo.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Irem Pavilion
TUSK – Fleetwood Mac Tribute
FRI, OCTOBER 13, 6:30 P.M.
The VSpot
Meet Me On Marcie
FRI, OCT 13, 9:00 P.M.
–
James Barrett Band
SAT, OCT 14, 9:00 P.M.
–
Jay Luke, Marilynn Kennedy, and Slapjaw @ Annie Gasper’s Benefit
SUN, OCT 15, 2:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Chris Zelenka @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Juggernaut String Band @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, OCT 14, 2:00 P.M.
–
The Flex @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, OCT 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Achilles Heart @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, OCT 15, 2:00 P.M.
–
Roy Ramos @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, OCT 15, 6:00 P.M.
Harry’s Bar
Picture Perfect Band
FRI, OCT 13, 9:00 P.M.
Voodoo Brewing
Jordan Mcguire
FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Slip Stream @ Streamside
FRI, OCT 13, 9:30 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Streamside
SAT, OCT 14, 9:30 P.M.
Circle Drive-In
Various Artists @ NEPA Horror Fest
SAT, OCT 14, 2:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Bad Girlfriend
FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
SUN, OCT 15, 4:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Paul Martin
FRI, OCT 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
Rob Mordan
SAT, OCT 14, 6:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
THURS, OCT 12, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jug O Jack
FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sage Clearing
SAT, OCT 14, 9:00 P.M.
Jam Room Brewing Company
Sarah Sings
THURS, OCT 12, 5:00 P.M.
–
The Secret Reasons
SAT, OCT 14, 5:00 P.M.
–
Jonathan Dressler
SUN, OCT 15, 2:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, OCT 12, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ Pat Moore @ Halloween Party
FRI, OCT 13, 9:00 P.M.
–
Reach For the Sky
SAT, OCT 14, 8:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
SunDub – Brooklyn Reggae Tour
FRI, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty – Jerry Garcia Tribute
SAT, OCT 14, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
WESS Halloween Concert @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Jason Pyne Band @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, OCT 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Pist @ Sherman Showcase
SUN, OCT 15, 2:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Harper and Midwest Kind
FRI, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Tori V
FRI, OCT 13, TBD
–
Danny Argo n’ Friends
SAT, OCT 14, TBD
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Chad Garrett
SAT, OCT 14, 7:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Adam McKinley
THURS, OCT 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
John Dressler
FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rockin’ Apostles
SAT, OCT 14, 3:00 P.M.
–
Len Brunson
SAT, OCT 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
McGeehan Duo
SUN, OCT 15, 3:00 P.M.
Madame Jenny’s @ Ale Mary’s
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Roy Ramos
FRI, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Lorenzo Bubba
SAT, OCT 14, 8:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s IRC
M80
FRI, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Carmine Gontz
SAT, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.
The Mines
DJ Venom X
THURS, OCT 12, 9:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Serene Green
THURS, OCT 12, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Gathering Gloom – Tribute to The Cure
FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
Beginnings – The Music of Chicago
SAT, OCT 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Badlees
SUN, OCT 15, 5:30 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Dustin Douglas
FRI, OCT 13, 6:30 P.M.
–
Tori V Solo
SAT, OCT 14, 6:30 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
North of 40
FRI, OCT 13, 6:30 P.M.
Mutant Brewing
Jeremy Burke
SAT, OCT 14, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, OCT 12, 6:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
FRI, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cupano
THURS, OCT 12, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Dave Cupano
FRI, OCT 13, 8:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Dejavu @ Breakers
FRI, OCT 13, 8:30 P.M.
–
Proud Monkey Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, OCT 13, 9:30 P.M.
–
Luzerne County Art & Entertainment Hall of Fame Ceremony @ Keystone Grand Ballroom
SAT, OCT 14, 5:30 P.M.
–
Toolshed Jack @ Breakers
SAT, OCT 14, 8:30 P.M.
–
Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, OCT 14, 9:30 P.M.
The Theater at North
“Tramps Like Us” – A Bruce Springsteen Tribute
SAT, OCT 14, 7:00 P.M.
Lakeland Orchard
The Violet Sisters
FRI, OCT 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
QBall
SAT, OCT 14, 1:00 P.M.
–
Sunny the Causeway
SAT, OCT 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Whiskey N’ Woods
SUN, OCT 15, 1:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
Jeremy Burke
THURS, OCT 12, 6:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Jeremy Burke
FRI, OCT 13, 6:30 P.M.
–
Robert Tellefson
SAT, OCT 14, 6:30 P.M.
–
Eric Garvey
SUN, OCT 15, 3:30 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Gipsy Kings
SAT, OCT 14, 8:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Justin Bravo & The Kind @ The Joint 53
SAT, OCT 14, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.