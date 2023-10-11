MOUNT POCONO – Celebrate Halloween in style and dance until the ghosts come out at the Mount Scary Monster Bash on Saturday, October 28, from 9:00 p.m. to midnight at the Mount Airy Casino Resort event center.

Tickets start at $30, with VIP upgrades available, and can be purchased at MountAiryCasino.Com.

The supernatural soiree, sure to send chills down your spine, features a cash bar with devilish drink specials, mind-blowing dance tunes by boogie man DJ Excel and $1,000 in cold, hard cash.

The winner of the most original costume will receive $500, with another $500 awarded to the best couple/group. Costume contest starts at 11:00 p.m.

Adults 21-and-over can make their reservations now for the only party in town sure to raise your spirits. Join the Halloween party…if you dare!

For more information on Mount Scary’s Monster Bash and costume contest guidelines, visit mountairycasino.com.