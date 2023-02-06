Independent Scranton rock band, Jung Bergo just released a new EP called “JB” at the beginning of 2023. This six-song album reflects themes of loss, grief, and emotion in a captivating, indie easy-listening package.

“JB” is a melodic, folksy soft rock experience of entrancing instrumentals and deep lyrics. I just want to cozy up with this album, maybe while bundled up next to a campfire or carrying around a big steamy mug of cocoa. It’s an emotional journey, but a beautiful one worth taking.

Jung Bergo describes their sound as a blend of alternative folk and country with a fresh 60s/70s pop rock twist. At times you’ll want to put your lighters in the sky, and the next you are singing along.

There’s a ton of variety among the original songs on the new release. And it’s all quite beautiful, from the acoustic twang tracks like “I Never Know” that kick off the album to the danceable upbeat ones like “Exactly Where I Wanna Be” that make you feel alive. Jung Bergo’s new music provides the ultimate local late-night playlist, and I’m definitely taking note of where I can go see them play these songs live.

“Twin Flame” is just a lovely jam and was of my personal favorite songs off “JB.” The vocals start soft and slow then invites the listener into a melancholy, sun-shining rhythm. This is the tune I want to accompany me as I watch the sunset on a beach somewhere. I truly enjoyed listening to Jung Bergo’s EP and recommend it to any music-lover, any age, any style.

The happy rhythms create a surprising contrast with the sadness in the lyrics. You find yourself bopping and singing along before you listen closely and realize just what the sad but relatable words are saying. The music really reflects the masterful craft of these bunch of unique singers, musicians, and songwriters.

Jung Bergo formed in 2008 when best friends and college roommates, Jeremy Burke and David Connors, began writing and rocking together. With Burke on guitar and vocals and Connors on bass, the other original band members became Jeremy’s brother, multi-instrumentalist Jeff Burke, and drummer Corey Buckley. Today, Jung Bergo features Bradley Phillip Parks on guitar and James Naylor on drums. The rock band’s 2016 album, “Everything New is Old Again,” won Album of the Year at the Steamtown Music Awards (also known as the Electric City Music Conference).

You can catch the band live throughout NEPA at one of their upcoming shows. Jung Bergo will play with War Ballad (who I recently interviewed here for Locals Only with 97.9X) at Finnegan’s IRC in Scranton on Saturday, Feb 18 starting at 9:00 p.m. You also don’t want to miss them at Voodoo Brewing Co. on Thurs, Feb 16 as a duo or at The Keystone Stage on Sat, Feb 25 with E57 and Days in Transit,.

The new “JBEP” was recorded and produced by Eric Ritter at Windmill Agency. Songs feature performances by multi-instrumentalist Shawn Caden (The Dishonest Fiddlers, Rogue Chimp) and as well as Roy Williams (Brother Roy, South Side Five) providing pedal steel guitar throughout the record.

Download and listen to Jung Bergo’s latest album, “JB” here for free: https://jungbergo.com/jbep.