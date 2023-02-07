EXETER — Parenting Autism United hosts the second annual fundraiser at Sabatini’s on Tues, Feb 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

Patrons can enjoy unlimited pizza, a great selection of beer and mixed drinks, and great music by Jeanne Zano and Gary Flanigan. All funds raised go into supporting their monthly programs that benefit all ages and all abilities, tailored to families with a loved one on the autism spectrum.

“Getting everyone together for a great night out is always a blast. Keeping our programs alive is only possible with the amazing support of our community members and our families. These events have massive impacts on our ability to continue to serve our community,” said Lindsay Dragon, Founder & Executive Director.

Parenting Autism United is a nonprofit organization, whose goal is to identify the needs of families and our community to create positive, effective, and longlasting change. Closing communication gaps between families, service providers, and school districts and creating programs to help families and individuals with Autism live a positive, healthy lifestyle through awareness, acceptance, education, support, and inclusion.

Sabatini’s Bottle Shop & Bar is located 1901 Wyoming Ave, Exeter, PA. Tickets include three drink tickets, unlimited pizza and two raffle tickets. They are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, must be 21+ to attend.